The Biggest Flaw Every Team Still Must Address After the 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL draft is over, and while each team appears better on paper than it did a handful of days ago, there isn't a perfect roster among the league's 32.

Even after free agency and the draft, flaws remain. There are holes that were created in free agency as well as areas of weakness from 2019 that remain and spots in which injuries or inconsistent play create question marks.

While some of these issues have been addressed by teams, those fixes weren't sufficient—adding an undrafted receiver isn't going to fix a passing attack, for example.

Here, we'll examine the biggest flaw for each team—as it relates to both the short and long term—that remains after the draft.