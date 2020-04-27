Fantasy Football 2020: Analyzing Joe Burrow, Top NFL Rookies' Draft Stock

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow should have an advantage over other rookie quarterbacks entering the 2020 NFL season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft had detailed conversations with the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the pre-draft process and is expected to land the starting quarterback job. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert may end up in starting positions at some point, but both have to compete with veteran signal-callers.

Those factors could make Burrow an intriguing fantasy football option, but he will not be the only rookie who catches the attention of fantasy owners.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and the Kansas City Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire could all make impacts in ideal offensive situations.

Fantasy Outlook for NFL Rookies

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Cincinnati offense could be tailored for Burrow to produce impressive stats and earn Rookie of the Year honors.

In Zac Taylor's first season as head coach, the Bengals earned just under 4,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. Those numbers occurred despite a quarterback swap between Andy Dalton and Ryan Finley and without A.J. Green.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow "has been studying the Bengals' offense for weeks."

Earning familiarity with the system before the draft is a huge advantage for Burrow compared to Tagovailoa and Herbert, who faced more unknowns about their destinations.

The talent around Burrow could also help him to succeed right away, as he gets to work with Green, Tyler Boyd and second-round pick Tee Higgins.

Boyd is coming off a 1,000-yard season, and the Bengals had three other wide receivers reach 500 receiving yards even with the inconsistencies at quarterback.

Cincinnati may not challenge in the AFC North, but the pieces could be in place for Burrow to thrive from a fantasy perspective with the weapons around him in Taylor's system.

Burrow should land in the middle of the quarterback rankings and could be a decent option as a backup to one of the marquee names at the position in fantasy lineups.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos could possess one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL in 2020.

The AFC West side added Jeudy and a few other skill-position players to work with second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Jeudy should slot into the No. 2 wide receiver position behind Courtland Sutton, who had 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Sutton has lacked a consistent partner at the position since Emmanuel Sanders was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in Octobe. DaeSean Hamilton managed 297 yards on 28 receptions.

Since he will not be the premier target in the Denver offense, Jeudy is not worth an early-round pick, but he would carry middle-round value if he develops into a solid second option. The Alabama product should benefit from Lock's development now that he has a full offseason as the team's top signal-caller behind him.

If Lock can spread the field with Sutton, Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Noah Fant, the Broncos could produce points at a high clip.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Baltimore rushing attack became more dangerous with the second-round addition of Dobbins.

The physical back out of Ohio State should fit well with Lamar Jackson since he worked with an active quarterback in Justin Fields last season.

Dobbins should be the No. 2 running back behind Mark Ingram II, and he could help to ease the veteran's workload. Ingram ran the ball on 202 occasions last season, while Jackson totaled 176 carries. Gus Edwards also earned 133 touches on the ground.

The high volume with which the Ravens run the ball should benefit Dobbins, making him an intriguing middle- or late-round fantasy draft selection.

If he takes away some of the carries earned by Edwards and Justice Hill in 2019, Dobbins could have even more fantasy value as the season goes on.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

The Super Bowl champion filled one of its few weaknesses by taking a dual-threat running back in Edwards-Helaire.

In 2019, the Chiefs did not have a running back earn more than 500 rushing yards. And Damien Williams did not emerge as the top back until a 125-yard performance in Week 9. Williams should be the Week 1 starter, but the Chiefs will use both running backs to complement the speed in the passing game.

Edwards-Helaire's initial fantasy value could come in points-per-reception leagues since he was a terrific pass-catcher at LSU.

If Williams receives the bulk of the carries, the first-round pick could be used in pass-friendly situations.

He could grow into a larger role at some point, but to start, he may carry more value than Dobbins or Jonathan Taylor because of the targets he could receive from Patrick Mahomes.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.