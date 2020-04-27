Joey Gallo, Blake Snell Continue to Roll in MLB The Show Players League

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Texas Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo joined Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell as the only two playoff-bound players in the MLB The Show Players League.

Gallo swept his four-game slate Sunday night:

The 26-year-old improved to 23-4 overall, surpassing Snell's 21-4 as the best record in the 30-player field.

Each club is represented by a player on its roster in the tournament. The best eight records will advance to the postseason, which will air from May 1 to May 3 on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-three series before a best-of-five championship series.

View Sunday night's results below.

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (17-7)

vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 1-0 Win

vs. Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 15-10 Loss

at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 9-4 Loss

at Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (11-16)

vs. Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 10-3 Loss

at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-1 Win

at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 4-2 Loss

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)

at Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 6-5 Loss

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 7-0 Win

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 5-1 Loss

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (7-16)

vs. Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 5-4 Win

at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1-0 Loss

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (23-4)

at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win

vs. Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win

at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 6-3 Win

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (15-10)

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 7-0 Win

vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-0 Win

at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 10-3 Win

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (15-9)

vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-1 Win

at Ty Buttery (Los Angeles Angels): 1-0 Win

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (11-16)

at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 2-1 Loss

vs Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Loss

vs Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 1-0 Loss

Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees (17-8)

at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 2-0 Loss

vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-4 Win

at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-0 Win

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 2-1 Win

Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (13-15)

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 5-3 Loss

at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 2-0 Loss

vs. Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 6-3 Loss

vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 2-1 Loss

Trevor May, Minnesota Twins (15-10)

at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 5-4 Loss

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 4-0 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 4-3 Win

Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (11-13)

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 5-4 Win

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 1-0 Win

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (17-6)

vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 2-1 Win

vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 4-2 Win

Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (10-15)

at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 3-0 Loss

at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-3 Loss

vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 3-0 Loss

Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (12-14)

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 3-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 15-10 Win

at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 3-0 Loss

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (6-20)

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 4-0 Loss

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 5-1 Win

at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-1 Loss

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (18-10)

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 4-0 Win

vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 5-3 Win

at Ty Buttrey (Los Angeles Angels): 9-1 Win

at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 2-1 Win

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (9-18)

at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 7-0 Loss

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 6-5 Win

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 1-0 Loss

at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-0 Loss

Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates (5-21)

vs Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 9-1 Loss

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 5-4 Loss

vs. Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 1-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-1 Loss

The full schedule can be viewed at MLB.com.

Outside of Gallo, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. worked his way up into seventh place by going 4-0. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader went 3-0, but his run likely won't have any impact on the playoffs as he sits in a tie for 12th with Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May at 15-10.

The other end of the spectrum saw Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker go 1-3 and sink further into last place.

The tournament will culminate with a $175,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, with $5,000 given to the local affiliate of each player and an additional $25,000 given to the champion's local affiliate.