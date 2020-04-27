Joey Gallo, Blake Snell Continue to Roll in MLB The Show Players League

Joey Gallo, Blake Snell Continue to Roll in MLB The Show Players LeagueApril 27, 2020
Texas Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo joined Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell as the only two playoff-bound players in the MLB The Show Players League.
Gallo swept his four-game slate Sunday night:
The 26-year-old improved to 23-4 overall, surpassing Snell's 21-4 as the best record in the 30-player field.
Each club is represented by a player on its roster in the tournament. The best eight records will advance to the postseason, which will air from May 1 to May 3 on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-three series before a best-of-five championship series.
View Sunday night's results below.
Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (17-7)
vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 1-0 Win
vs. Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 15-10 Loss
at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 9-4 Loss
at Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win
vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win
Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (11-16)
vs. Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 10-3 Loss
at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-1 Win
at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 4-2 Loss
Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)
at Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win
vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 6-5 Loss
vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 7-0 Win
vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 5-1 Loss
Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (7-16)
vs. Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 5-4 Win
at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1-0 Loss
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (23-4)
at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win
vs. Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Win
vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win
at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 6-3 Win
Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (15-10)
vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 7-0 Win
vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-0 Win
at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 10-3 Win
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (15-9)
vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-1 Win
at Ty Buttery (Los Angeles Angels): 1-0 Win
Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (11-16)
at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 2-1 Loss
vs Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Loss
vs Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win
at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 1-0 Loss
Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees (17-8)
at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 2-0 Loss
vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-4 Win
at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-0 Win
vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 2-1 Win
Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (13-15)
at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 5-3 Loss
at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 2-0 Loss
vs. Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 6-3 Loss
vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 2-1 Loss
Trevor May, Minnesota Twins (15-10)
at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 5-4 Loss
vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 4-0 Win
vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 4-3 Win
Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (11-13)
vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 5-4 Win
vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 1-0 Win
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (17-6)
vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 2-1 Win
vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 4-2 Win
Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (10-15)
at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 3-0 Loss
at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-3 Loss
vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 3-0 Loss
Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (12-14)
vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 3-0 Win
at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 15-10 Win
at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 3-0 Loss
Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (6-20)
at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 4-0 Loss
vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 5-1 Win
at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-1 Loss
Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (18-10)
vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 4-0 Win
vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 5-3 Win
at Ty Buttrey (Los Angeles Angels): 9-1 Win
at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 2-1 Win
Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (9-18)
at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 7-0 Loss
vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 6-5 Win
at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 1-0 Loss
at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-0 Loss
Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates (5-21)
vs Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 9-1 Loss
at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 5-4 Loss
vs. Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 1-0 Win
at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-1 Loss
The full schedule can be viewed at MLB.com.
Outside of Gallo, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. worked his way up into seventh place by going 4-0. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader went 3-0, but his run likely won't have any impact on the playoffs as he sits in a tie for 12th with Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May at 15-10.
The other end of the spectrum saw Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker go 1-3 and sink further into last place.
The tournament will culminate with a $175,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, with $5,000 given to the local affiliate of each player and an additional $25,000 given to the champion's local affiliate.
