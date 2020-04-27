Joey Gallo, Blake Snell Continue to Roll in MLB The Show Players League

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 27, 2020

Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Texas Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo joined Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell as the only two playoff-bound players in the MLB The Show Players League.

Gallo swept his four-game slate Sunday night:

The 26-year-old improved to 23-4 overall, surpassing Snell's 21-4 as the best record in the 30-player field.

Each club is represented by a player on its roster in the tournament. The best eight records will advance to the postseason, which will air from May 1 to May 3 on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-three series before a best-of-five championship series.

View Sunday night's results below.

     

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays (17-7)

vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 1-0 Win

vs. Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 15-10 Loss

at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 9-4 Loss

at Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win

     

Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals (11-16)

vs. Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 10-3 Loss

at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-1 Win

at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 4-2 Loss

     

Jon Duplantier, Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)

at Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 6-5 Loss

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 7-0 Win

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 5-1 Loss

     

Carl Edwards Jr., Seattle Mariners (7-16)

vs. Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 5-4 Win

at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 1-0 Loss

     

Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers (23-4)

at Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 9-1 Win

vs. Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 3-0 Win

at Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 6-3 Win

     

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers (15-10)

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 7-0 Win

vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 2-0 Win

at Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 10-3 Win

     

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs (15-9)

vs. Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-1 Win

at Ty Buttery (Los Angeles Angels): 1-0 Win

     

Rhys Hoskins, Philadelphia Phillies (11-16)

at Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs): 2-1 Loss

vs Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-0 Loss

vs Brett Phillips (Kansas City Royals): 3-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 1-0 Loss

     

Tommy Kahnle, New York Yankees (17-8)

at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 2-0 Loss

vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-4 Win

at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 2-0 Win

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 2-1 Win

     

Jesus Luzardo, Oakland Athletics (13-15)

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 5-3 Loss

at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 2-0 Loss

vs. Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 6-3 Loss

vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 2-1 Loss

     

Trevor May, Minnesota Twins (15-10)

at Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 5-4 Loss

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 4-0 Win

vs. Hunter Pence (San Francisco Giants): 4-3 Win

     

Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (11-13)

vs. Cole Tucker (Pittsburgh Pirates): 5-4 Win

vs. Ryne Stanek (Miami Marlins): 1-0 Win

     

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets (17-6)

vs. Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 2-1 Win

vs. Matt Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals): 4-2 Win

     

Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants (10-15)

at Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 3-0 Loss

at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-3 Loss

vs. Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 3-0 Loss

     

Brett Phillips, Kansas City Royals (12-14)

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 3-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 15-10 Win

at Rhys Hoskins (Philadelphia Phillies): 3-0 Loss

     

Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians (6-20)

at Dwight Smith Jr. (Baltimore Orioles): 4-0 Loss

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 5-1 Win

at Tommy Kahnle (New York Yankees): 2-1 Loss

     

Dwight Smith Jr., Baltimore Orioles (18-10)

vs. Carlos Santana (Cleveland Indians): 4-0 Win

vs. Jesus Luzardo (Oakland Athletics): 5-3 Win

at Ty Buttrey (Los Angeles Angels): 9-1 Win

at Jeff McNeil (New York Mets): 2-1 Win

     

Ryne Stanek, Miami Marlins (9-18)

at Josh Hader (Milwaukee Brewers): 7-0 Loss

vs. Jon Duplantier (Arizona Diamondbacks): 6-5 Win

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 1-0 Loss

at Trevor May (Minnesota Twins): 4-0 Loss

     

Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates (5-21)

vs Joey Gallo (Texas Rangers): 9-1 Loss

at Lance McCullers Jr. (Houston Astros): 5-4 Loss

vs. Carl Edwards Jr. (Seattle Mariners): 1-0 Win

at Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays): 9-1 Loss

The full schedule can be viewed at MLB.com.

     

Outside of Gallo, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. worked his way up into seventh place by going 4-0. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star relief pitcher Josh Hader went 3-0, but his run likely won't have any impact on the playoffs as he sits in a tie for 12th with Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May at 15-10.

The other end of the spectrum saw Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker go 1-3 and sink further into last place.

The tournament will culminate with a $175,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club, with $5,000 given to the local affiliate of each player and an additional $25,000 given to the champion's local affiliate.

