NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Leonard Fournette Trade, Jordan Love, More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft may have looked a bit different than what fans have become accustomed to, but it was still filled with strong storylines, intrigue and trades.

The Washington Redskins, for example, finally dealt offensive tackle Trent Williams. He is joining the San Francisco 49ers to replace for Joe Staley, who announced his retirement Saturday.

While Washington had success moving Williams, the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to trade running back Leonard Fournette. The 2017 first-round pick is due to earn roughly $8.6 million in 2020, but with more than half of that guaranteed, releasing him isn't really an option.

And with Fournette coming off arguably his best year as a pro—he had 1,152 rushing yards, 522 receiving yards and three touchdowns—the Jaguars shouldn't want to simply release him. However, they shouldn't want to commit to a fat second contract, either.

Apparently, Jacksonville is trying to get out from underneath Fournette. According to John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars were "actively listening" to trade offers a week before the draft.

Many potential trade options, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, added running backs in the draft. The Miami Dolphins, however, did not. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Miami could look to add Fournette.

"A few people around the league believe Miami could eventually ramp up in the Leonard Fournette discussion," Fowler said on SportsCenter (h/t Kevin Nogle of The Phinsider). "Now, they filled a bunch of needs in the draft, didn't get a running back."

Miami signed Jordan Howard in free agency but could afford to add another quality runner and receiver to the backfield mix.

Packers Were 'Adamant' About Adding Love

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers shocked the football world when they drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love on opening night. Green Bay has a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers. Yet they didn't just draft Love—they traded up to secure him.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, this wasn't simply a case of Green Bay recognizing value and making a move.

"They were adamant about getting a quarterback," Rapoport said on Total Access. "... The Packers wanted Jordan Love so much so they actually had deals late in the first round to move up with the Seahawks. That obviously ended up not being necessary because they moved up ahead of them."

It appears that Green Bay had Love—or at least a quarterback—in its draft plans all along. This almost certainly means that the team is planning on moving on from Rodgers in the near future, or at least before the end of his current contract.

Rodgers is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024.

Eagles Panning on Using Hurts as a Package Player

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles also surprised many by using a second-round pick on former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Carson Wentz isn't a Hall of Fame-caliber signal-caller yet, he is an above-average starter who is under contract through 2024.

Philadelphia quickly made it clear that Hurts wouldn't be a threat to Wentz.

"We believe [Wentz] is the guy to lead us to our next Super Bowl championship," general manager Howie Roseman said, per ESPN's Tim McManus. "But for better or worse, we are QB developers."

The Eagles will develop Hurts as their backup. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, they also plan to utilize Hurts in offensive subpackages.

"Taysom Hill [package] on steroids," one source said, per Robinson.

The New Orleans Saints use backup quarterback Hill in a variety of roles—as a change-of-pace signal-caller, runner, receiver and kick returner. The Eagles, it seems, plan to do something similar with the Heisman finalist.

All contract information via Spotrac.