Jordan Love Rumors: Packers Were 'Adamant' About Trading Up for Ex-Utah State QB

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers didn't want to let Utah State quarterback Jordan Love slip through their grasp in the first round.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Packers "were adamant about getting a quarterback" and wanted to be proactive in order to select Love:

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    NFL Draft crushes previous high with 55M total viewers over three-day event

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    2020 Draft Most-Watched Ever

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Former Bears QB and reality TV star had been together 10 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaFleur Believes Rodgers Will Be a 'Great Mentor'

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    LaFleur Believes Rodgers Will Be a 'Great Mentor'

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Why the 2020 fourth-round pick could be Indy's future franchise QB 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report