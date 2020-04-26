Video: Tom Brady Posts Message to Bucs Fans, Makes Joke About Park Incident

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

En esta imagen del 4 de enero de 2020, el quarterback de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra Tom Brady escucha una pregunta durante una conferencia de prensa despuÃ©s de la derrota de los Patriots ante los Titans de Tennessee en el duelo de comodines de los playoffs en Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Foto/Elise Amendola, Archivo)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady had a message for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans Sunday, which included him joking about getting kicked out of an area park last week amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms," he said, "outside of getting kicked out of a park the other day."

Brady was working out in a Tampa park when he was informed by local officials that he wasn't permitted to be in the park, which was closed because of the coronavirus. But Tampa's mayor, Jane Castor, later apologized to the veteran quarterback.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived—not the best first impression," she wrote in a letter, per the Associated Press (h/t the Orlando Sentinel). "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a GOAT running wild in one of our beautiful city parks."

Despite joking about the incident, Brady remains excited to be in Tampa Bay.

"We have an incredibly exciting season ahead," he said. "I can't wait until we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season, but I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James in a couple short months."

Video Play Button

Related

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Former Bears QB and reality TV star had been together 10 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Getting Divorce

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Why the 2020 fourth-round pick could be Indy's future franchise QB 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason Isn't Just a Project for Colts

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Saints Re-Sign Taysom Hill

    Saints give backup QB a 2-yr, $21M extension with $16M guaranteed (Yahoo Sports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Saints Re-Sign Taysom Hill

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After the Draft

    The draft is over, but some squads still have an opportunity to sign an impact player who would immediately help.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Free Agents Who Can Fill Remaining Holes After the Draft

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report