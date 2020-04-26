Video: Tom Brady Posts Message to Bucs Fans, Makes Joke About Park Incident

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady had a message for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans Sunday, which included him joking about getting kicked out of an area park last week amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms," he said, "outside of getting kicked out of a park the other day."

Brady was working out in a Tampa park when he was informed by local officials that he wasn't permitted to be in the park, which was closed because of the coronavirus. But Tampa's mayor, Jane Castor, later apologized to the veteran quarterback.

"Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived—not the best first impression," she wrote in a letter, per the Associated Press (h/t the Orlando Sentinel). "But given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a GOAT running wild in one of our beautiful city parks."

Despite joking about the incident, Brady remains excited to be in Tampa Bay.

"We have an incredibly exciting season ahead," he said. "I can't wait until we can get together as a team, start our practices and start working hard to improve. There's a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season, but I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James in a couple short months."