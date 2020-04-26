Undrafted Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Draft is over. However, that doesn't mean that the drama and excitement of the annual selection process have ended. As many a football fan will tell you, the post-draft free agency feeding frenzy can be just as intriguing.

The undrafted free-agent market can be rather fruitful too. From Kurt Warner and John Randle to James Harrison and Josh Cribbs, many NFL stars have emerged from the ranks of the undrafted.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest news and buzz surrounding the top 2020 undrafted free agents. First, though, let's take a look at how draft weekend unfolded.

Javelin Guidry Signing with the Jets

One of the top undrafted free agents on the market, former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry will be signing with the New York Jets, according to Utah Football.

The former Utes product was considered a draftable player and a high-end nickel back prospect. With legit 4.29 speed, he was one of the more intriguing developmental defenders in the draft.

Trevor Allen of KSL Sports predicted that Guidry would be drafted in the sixth round. With the defensive back coming off a strong 2019 campaign—48 tackles, six passes defended and one interception—that certainly seemed like a reasonable draft status.

Guidry will have a good chance of making the Jets roster as a rotational defender on the back end of Gregg Williams' defense.

Jets Also Adding Lamar Jackson

No, not that Lamar Jackson. The Jets are signing former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson to a free-agent deal, according to Steven M. Sipple of the Journal Star.

Jackson is another talented young defensive back who could make an impact in Williams' defense. With a strong combination of size (6'2", 208 lbs) and physicality, Jackson can be a hammer on the back end for the Jets.

"Will appeal to particular schemes coveting size/length over all else," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Jackson.

Bolstering the defense was a priority for the Jets after they parted with Trumaine Johnson in the offseason. New York didn't draft a cornerback until they took Virginia's Bryce Hall in Round 5.

A.J. Green Signing with the Browns

No, not that A.J. Green. The Cleveland Browns are adding former Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green on a free-agent deal that includes $145,000 guaranteed, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

Projected as a fourth- or fifth-round prospect by Zierlein, Green was one of the hottest prospects available post-draft.

The 6'1" Green amassed 49 tackles, five passes defended and an interception in 2019.

49ers Adding Chris Finke

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the offensive side of their draft by taking former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in Round 1—their first pick was South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. They are continuing to address the offense here in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, San Francisco is signing former Notre Dame wideout Chris Finke.

Another intriguing prospect who fell out of the seven-round selection party, Finke had 41 catches for 456 yards and four scores last season. Perhaps more importantly, he returned 20 punts for 180 yards last season.

Finke should have a good chance of latching on with the 49ers as a special teamer.

Broncos Adding Riley Neal

The Denver Broncos are rolling into 2020 with second-year quarterback Drew Lock leading their offense. Denver took significant steps in the draft to support Lock, adding former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy in Round 1 and former Penn State receiver K.J. Hamler in Round 2.

However, Lock can't be the only quarterback on the roster, and the Broncos added a developmental signal-caller after the draft, according to Pelissero.

Riley Neal, a former Vanderbilt standout, wasn't considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft class. However, he is an intriguing big-bodied (6'6", 225 lbs) project.

Neal played at Vanderbilt this past season after spending four years at Ball State. In 2019, he passes for 1,585 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.