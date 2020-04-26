Watch Kenan Thompson Play David Ortiz and O.J. Simpson in New SNL Videos

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2020

Kenan Thompson, from the cast of
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Kenan Thompson continues to generate laughs even during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saturday Night Live star produced multiple videos for "SNL at Home" Saturday, replicating retired sports stars David Ortiz and, more bitingly, O.J. Simpson.

In one video, Thompson created the "Big Papi Cooking Show" with the help of Bad Bunny:

The other featured a mock Twitter video from Simpson, where he referred to himself as "America's Dad."

Though the regular live show is on hiatus due to the coronavirus, Thompson is still doing his part pulling off some memorable impersonations.

