Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Grades: Ravens, Colts, Vikings Top ESPN Guru's Rankings

The Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings lead the top draft grades from ESPN guru Mel Kiper.

The Ravens were Kiper's top-rated team, earning an "A" grade after taking LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in Round 1 while adding several value picks in Day 2. Kiper wrote that all five of Baltimore's Day 2 selections—running back J.K. Dobbins, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, wide receiver Devin Duvernay, linebacker Malik Harrison and tackle Tyre Phillips—were at least 20 spots higher on his board than where they went in the draft.

The Colts and Vikings each received an "A-" for their ability to find value and fill needs. Kiper thought Indianapolis found a potential No. 1 receiver in Michael Pittman Jr. and complimented the team for snagging Jacob Eason in Round 4.

The Vikings were able to replace Stefon Diggs with wideout Justin Jefferson while adding corner Jeff Gladney later in Round 1 and a sleeper offensive tackle, Ezra Cleveland, in Round 2.

The Colts have been a fixture in Kiper's top draft grades in recent years, earning his top overall grade in 2019 and a "B+" the year prior. The Ravens have earned at least a "B+" grade for the last three years.



Of course, strong draft grades do not necessarily mean future superstardom. The Colts' "A" grade from a year ago produced three defensive contributors in Rock Ya-Sin, Bobby Okereke and Khari Willis, but none appear to be surefire future superstars. Okereke, a third-round pick, performed the best as a rookie, while Ya-Sin and Willis were both inconsistent in the secondary.

Draft grades are more based on a combination of perceived value (predraft rankings) and need. While few would argue the Ravens, Colts and Vikings had bad drafts, whether they had the best three is determined by each individual expert's predraft studying.

If the Ravens' draftees back up Kiper's grade, though, there may be no more talented Super Bowl contender in 2020.