Report: Jameis Winston, Saints 'Finalizing' Contract to Be Drew Brees' Backup

James Kenney/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston are reportedly nearing an agreement on a one-year contract that would see him join the franchise as Drew Brees' backup.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the deal will be "very economical," given the Saints' cap situation. Winston spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off a roller-coaster campaign. He led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, becoming the first player to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 picks in the same year.

