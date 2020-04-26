Fantasy Baseball 2020: Projections, Rankings for Kirby Yates, Top Relievers

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Kirby Yates and Josh Hader have established themselves as the most coveted relief pitchers in fantasy baseball.

The National League relievers should follow each other off draft boards as owners look to add bullpen strength to their pitching rotations. Yates and Hader both have impressive qualities, and the decision between the two could come down to which statistical categories you value most.

After those two go off the board, Roberto Osuna could headline the second tier of relief selections that should also include Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks and Kenley Jansen.

Relief Pitcher Rankings

1. Kirby Yates, San Diego

2. Josh Hader, Milwaukee

3. Roberto Osuna, Houston

4. Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

5. Liam Hendriks, Oakland

6. Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Brad Hand, Cleveland

8. Ken Giles, Toronto

9. Taylor Rogers, Minnesota

10. Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Kirby Yates, San Diego

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

In his first full season as a closer for the San Diego Padres, Yates produced 41 saves and a 1.19 ERA, both of which were career bests.

Yates has a case to be the first reliever selected in fantasy drafts because he has consistently produced low numbers in a high-pressure role. The 33-year-old struck out 101 batters over 60 appearances while allowing eight earned runs.

If he replicates those totals, Yates will be one of the most reliable pitchers, starter or reliever, on any fantasy roster.

San Diego is not expected to top the National League West, but it should improve on a 70-92 record, with its young core projected to develop further. If that occurs, Yates could once again lead the majors in saves and may even move up his total a few saves from a year ago.

Projection: Sixth round.

Josh Hader, Milwaukee

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Hader finished four saves behind Yates in 2019, but he beat the Padres closer in strikeouts with 138.

It marked the second consecutive campaign in which the left-handed pitcher produced over 135 punchouts.

While his strikeout numbers could entice owners to take him as the first reliever, Hader did concede 15 home runs in his 61 appearances. Hader's 2.62 ERA and 22 earned runs allowed were much higher than the minuscule totals Yates put up.

In 12-team leagues, the 26-year-old could go as early as the fourth or fifth round if someone feels they could not grab him later on, and the same could be said about Yates.

The more logical spot for Hader and Yates is around No. 75 after owners have stocked up on starting pitchers and outfielders who carry more value.

If you choose to wait longer for a reliever, the southpaw likely will not be there because of his high strikeout total.

Projection: Sixth round.

Roberto Osuna, Houston

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Osuna could be in the most ideal situation of any reliever because of the Houston Astros' expected position.

If Houston remains on top of the American League West, Osuna should be in plenty of save situations.

The 25-year-old earned 38 saves in 2019, which marked his third 30-save campaign and first with the Astros. He is projected to drop a bit further than Hader and Yates because of a higher ERA and lower strikeout total.

Osuna produced 73 strikeouts in 66 appearances while recording a 2.63 ERA.

A seventh- or eighth-round selection should secure Osuna, who could be a great complement to starters chosen in the opening rounds.

Projection: Eighth round.

