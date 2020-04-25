Dodgers Icon Vin Scully Released from Hospital After Fall at Home

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play announcer Vin Scully announced Saturday that he is home from the hospital after a fall at his home.

Scully released the following statement, which the Dodgers relayed:

"My sincerest thanks to the LA County Firemen and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses of Los Robles Hospital.

"I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I'm home resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!"

Scully, 92, fell at his home last Tuesday, per the Dodgers.

"I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding," Scully joked. "I never liked it."

Scully called Dodgers games from 1950 to 2016. His tenure dates back to the Dodgers' final years in Brooklyn, New York, where the team called home through the 1957 season.

The Fordham University graduate also covered national MLB broadcasts as well as the NFL and PGA Tour.

The legendary sportscaster has been on hand for some of American sports' most iconic moments, including San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana's touchdown toss to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game and Dodgers outfielder Kirk Gibson's game-winning home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.