NFL Draft 2020: Reviewing This Year's Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Going 13-3 and missing out on the Super Bowl by one game, the Green Bay Packers did everything they could in the draft to gear up Aaron Rodgers for one more run at a championship.

Oh, wait. No. That's pretty much the opposite of what they did.

The Packers made the first stunning move of Day 1 when they traded up to take Jordan Love of Utah State at No. 26. He isn't a perfect prospect, but there are things to like about him. He can do things you don't see a lot of college quarterbacks doing in terms of throwing on the run, improvising and delivering the ball with velocity. It's understandable that a team would take a shot on him late in the first round.

It's the fact that the Packers were the team to do it that is confounding.

Rodgers is 36 years old, but he isn't going away anytime soon. The Packers can't cut or trade the quarterback without a dead-cap hit of at least $17.2 million until 2022, per Spotrac. It's even more expensive over the next two seasons.

A record 13 wide receivers were taken in the first two rounds of the draft, but the Packers, who desperately need someone to line up across from Davante Adams, didn't grab one. At all.

That makes the Love pick even more surprising and frankly confusing.