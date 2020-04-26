NFL Draft 2020: Reviewing This Year's Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises

0 of 10

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft served as an annual reminder that the event is among the hardest to predict in sports.

After months of mock drafts, scouting reports and "anonymous sources" speaking their mind on the new crop of rookies, we finally get to see just how wrong we were about the whole thing.

Every year the process repeats itself as a new group of steals, reaches and surprises manifest themselves.

While these terms are popular for those who break down different developments over the three-day event, they can have varying definitions. Here are ours:

Steal: A player who was expected to go earlier than where he was selected and provides great value to his team.

Reach: A player who was not expected to go as early as he did. Oftentimes, this is exacerbated by a questionable fit.

Surprise: An unexpected development. Unlike the steal and reach, there isn't necessarily a positive or negative connotation here.

The draft is the lifeblood of all 32 teams. Sure, trades and free agency are necessary to round out rosters and push a team over the top, but great team-building starts with nailing the draft.

While you can't be sure about who "won" the event until we see how these players perform through their rookie contracts, we can make judgments about where the players were picked against expectations.

With that in mind, here are the draft's biggest steals, reaches and surprises.