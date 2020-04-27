Projecting the Best Post-NFL Draft Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is done. It featured a class that was loaded at a number of positions, but edge-rusher wasn't one of them. Ohio State's Chase Young was the first non-quarterback selected at No. 2 overall, but just one more edge-rusher (K'Lavon Chaisson) went in the first round. In comparison, seven edge-rushers were chosen on the first day of the 2019 draft.

It continues a bumpy offseason for pass-rushers. Robert Quinn got a five-year, $70 million contract from the Chicago Bears, but most of the big names at the position either settled for shorter-term deals or were franchise-tagged. In fact, the edge-rusher some considered the cream of this year's crop remains without a home as April nears its end.

Several things keep Jadeveon Clowney unsigned. For all his talent, 2014's No. 1 overall pick has never had a 10-sack season and had just three in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries have been an issue for the 27-year-old, who missed three games in 2019 because of a core muscle injury and 21 contests over his six years in the league.

And while ESPN's Dianna Russini reported April 1 that Clowney has lowered his contract demands, he's still looking for $17 million to $18 million per season.

That probably won't happen. Neither will a five-year pact with a Brinks truck full of guaranteed cash. Many teams that were looking for edge help filled that need in the draft, and the market for Clowney's services is softer than ever. The cold, harsh reality is that Clowney's likely looking at a prove-it, one-year deal for $14 million or less in 2020 before he hits the market again next spring.

With that said, though, a handful of suitors should still be willing to pony up the cash for Clowney's impressive run defense and roll the dice that his immense talent will cause his sack production to rebound this season.

Tennessee Titans

While appearing on ESPN 710 Radio in Seattle just before the draft, Russini reported that the Titans had emerged as a potential front-runner to sign Clowney:

"[Titans general manager] Jon Robinson down in Nashville, he spoke about (potentially signing Clowney) yesterday, actually, and just said 'we're going to wait for this draft to go through, see how it shakes out, see what we can get and maybe we'll pick him up (after the draft).' The Tennessee Titans are still interested, (and) I think if you were to ask me where I predict he winds up it'd probably be Tennessee."

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Well, Tennessee didn't make a substantial draft investment in an edge-rusher, and while Tennessee added Vic Beasley Jr. in free agency, it remains a position of need. With $21.7 million in cap space, the Titans have the room to make one more big free-agent signing. And after advancing to the AFC Championship Game in 2019, they have the sort of Super Bowl aspirations that could motivate Robinson to pull the trigger.

Situation. Salary. Need. This one checks just about all the boxes.

Cleveland Browns

In early April, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Browns had interest in signing Clowney. Per Ben Axelrod of WKYC-TV, Browns GM Andrew Berry said he wouldn't comment on players who weren't on the roster—before proceeding to do exactly that:

"We're actively always looking, whether it's draft, free agency, trades, waiver wire, you name it, to add players to our roster. Obviously, Jadeveon, he's a good football player. But for us, it really goes back to something I mentioned maybe a few months ago. Rest assured, across all opportunities to acquire players, we're going to be aggressive in adding talent to the roster.

There's been chatter that the Browns are ready to move on from Olivier Vernon after his one year with the team, and with the most available cap space in the league and not one dime of Vernon's $15.5 million salary in 2020 guaranteed, there's more than enough room on the books for a Clowney signing.

Add in that the Browns didn't select any edge-rushers in this year's draft, if the two sides can make the numbers work, this fit makes more than a little sense.

New York Jets

As ESPN's Rich Cimini reported, much like Berry, Jets general manager Joe Douglas wouldn't get into specifics when reporters asked him about Clowney a few weeks ago.

"We're going to do our due diligence on everybody that's out there, especially at the edge-rushing position," Douglas said. "I'm not going to get into the specifics or the details of the conversations we've had."

There are a couple of potential roadblocks. The first is the biggest reason Clowney's still looking for work: Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Jets aren't interested in giving him the salary he covets. Clowney also reportedly wants to play for a contender, something the Jets, um, aren't.

But as realism chips away at Clowney's demands, the possibility the Jets will take a real run at him grows. They desperately need to bolster a pass rush that registered just 35 sacks in 2019. Cap space isn't an issue ($18.8 million). And while Round 3 pick Jabari Zuniga of Florida has potential, he's anything but a sure bet.

Seattle Seahawks

Given what the Seahawks gave up to get Clowney from the Houston Texans last year (linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-rounder), it's no surprise Seattle tried to bring him back. That hasn't happened, but per Thomas Hall of Seahawk Maven, Seattle GM John Schneider wasn't ready to rule out a reunion before the draft.

"We made an effort to re-sign him. We'd still—the door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that," Schneider said. "He just is going to kind of feel his way through this odd process, and we'll see where that goes."

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

That door may not be completely closed, but there's not a ton of light shining from under it either. The Seahawks signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa, spent a second-round pick on Tennessee edge-rusher Darrell Taylor and have 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier. Seattle also only has $10.6 million in cap space, so it would take some creative accounting to fit Clowney's contract on the books.

But not one of those players is as talented as Clowney, the Seahawks are in win-now mode and Russell Wilson has stumped to bring the defender back.

Never say never.

Prediction

The Titans make sense as a landing spot in just about every respect—the team can afford Clowney and needs an edge-setter to complement Harold Landry and Beasley. Tennessee is also the contender Clowney seeks.

However, in this strangest of offseasons it just makes too much sense to happen. The Browns have $38.5 million in wiggle room, and while the team won just six games last year, the roster (on paper, at least) has the makings of a team that should be in the mix for a wild-card spot.

Vernon gets the gate, and the Browns add Clowney opposite Myles Garrett to create a line book-ended by two No. 1 overall draft picks.

Salary-cap info provided by Over the Cap unless otherwise noted.