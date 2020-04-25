Roger Goodell Says Virtual Elements Will Be Used in Future NFL Drafts

Uncredited/Associated Press

Based on the success of the 2020 NFL draft as a virtual event, Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to keep elements of it in the future.

Speaking to ESPN about the unique circumstances of the draft, Goodell said there's "actually been a lot of great learning" that has come out of this for the league.

There were concerns prior to the start of the draft about how smoothly things would work with all 32 teams conducting business independently from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the NFL conducted a virtual mock draft on Monday, one general manager texted ESPN's Dianna Russini that "there are early communication issues because 32 of us GMs are on conference call and we didn't hit mute. Sounds awful."

Since the actual event started Thursday, there have been no known issues. Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters his internet and television stopped working right before the draft, but he "got it fixed in about five minutes."

Prospects have been able to share their moments of joy after being drafted with the world thanks to cameras being set up in their homes. Coaches and team executives have been shown conducting business on camera, including a moment when Bill Belichick's dog, Nike, became the biggest star of Day 2.