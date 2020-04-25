Panthers' Kenny Robinson Becomes 1st XFL Player Selected in NFL Draft

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Kenny Robinson Jr. made history Saturday by becoming the first player in XFL history to be drafted by an NFL team.

The Carolina Panthers took Robinson in the fifth round with the 152nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Per The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Robinson was an "aggressive ballhawk on his (West Virginia) and XFL tape."

Robinson was expelled from West Virginia University for violating the school's code of conduct related to academic fraud. He wound up going to the XFL as a way to support his family after his mom was diagnosed with cancer.

As a member of the St. Louis Battlehawks, Robinson recorded 23 tackles and two interceptions in five games.

The Panthers will hope Robinson is able to showcase those ball hawk skills he displayed in an abbreviated XFL season in the NFL.