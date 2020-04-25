NFL Draft 2020 Grades: Final Results and Grades Following Day 3

Uncredited/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and given the unique place in time it occupies, it won't be soon forgotten.

Once the novelty of the draft's virtual nature, made essential by the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, wore off after Day 1, Rounds 2 through 7 mostly felt like business as usual. Juggling more than 600 live feeds and with cameras embedded in 58 prospects' homes, ESPN showed more behind-the-scenes footage than we've ever seen before in a given draft.

The unprecedented exposure gave us scenes that surprised, delighted and confused, with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's dog manning the command station, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel's family doing...this and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones coming to us live from a multi-million dollar yacht.

On one hand, this year felt remarkably predictable, with many teams not only targeting the positions they were purported to need but actually going ahead and drafting players who had been commonly mocked to them. On the other hand, franchises like the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles turned heads when they drafted quarterbacks in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

What follows is a detailed assessment of each team's journey through the three days of the 2020 NFL draft and the players they ultimately hope will make them contenders in the very near future.

2020 NFL Draft Full Results

2020 NFL Draft Grades

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals already came into this year's draft on strong footing, as it would be difficult even with a second-round pick to blindly land a talent as good as DeAndre Hopkins. With the remianing selections, Arizona grabbed a chess piece in linebacker/safety hybrid Isaiah Simmons, and managed to end offensive lineman Josh Jones' shocking fall to No. 72 overall. But where the Cardinals really knocked it out of the park was in their last two picks of the day, finding linebacker reinforcement in Cal's Evan Weaver and also nabbing running back Eno Benjamin in Round 7, way later than he should have been available. Grade: A-

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons needed help across the defense, and boy, did they go for it in this draft. Despite multiple reports prior to the draft indicating that Atlanta was attempting to trade up for one of the potentially transformational defensive players, general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn stayed put at No. 16 and grabbed A.J. Terrell, a cornerback from Clemson who can step in and start immediately in Quinn's Seattle-style Cover 3 scheme and gives them potentially three starting-caliber corners. They turned to the defensive line in Round 2, selecting Marlon Davidson from Auburn, a defensive end who will likely move inside next to Grady Jarrett to help with the interior pass-rush. In Round 3, they nabbed Matt Hennessy from Temple, an offensive lineman who can compete for a starting spot at left guard, but long-term may slide in as the eventual replacement for Alex Mack at center. They then used their Round 4 picks to draft versatile defensive players at linebacker and safety, and took a punter with their seventh round selection. With the introduction of Tom Brady to a division that already contains Drew Brees and the high-flying Saints offense, improvement on defense this offseason was paramount, and the Falcons used almost all of their picks to address that need. Grade: B-

Baltimore Ravens: Somehow, some way, the Ravens' black magic continues, as they seem to always get exactly what they need. Having Patrick Queen fall to them at No. 28 shores up the linebacker position, and for good measure they took Malik Harrison from Ohio State in the third round. They also supplemented the offense to help reigning MVP Lamar Jackson by stopping running back J.K. Dobbins' fall (who has been compared to former Raven Ray Rice—in terms of running style, not off-the-field transgressions) and nabbing receiver Devin Duvernay from Texas. Baltimore spent the rest of the draft helping the defensive line and bringing in offensive line depth, which will be especially important after the retirement of former All-Pro guard Marshal Yanda. The Ravens continue to fill areas of need with players at their appropriate value slots, which will always be reflected favorably in post-draft grades that have no ability to look two-to-three years into the future. Grade: A

Buffalo Bills: The Bills' offseason directive was to do everything they could to support quarterback Josh Allen, and because of their trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, they sat out the first round of this draft. They continued with that plan on Days 2 and 3 of the draft by taking a running back and wide receiver, but were also able to support their defense by catching a falling A.J. Epenesa, getting a potential first-round talent at defensive end in Round 2. Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane also supplemented the quarterback room by taking quarterback Jake Fromm from Georgia in the fifth round. All in all, a well-rounded draft class that added necessary depth and found great value for the Bills at positions of need. Grade: A-

Carolina Panthers: Defense was the name of the game in Carolina under new head coach Matt Rhule, with all of the Panthers' first five picks geared toward the defensive side of the ball. They were able to nab a foundational piece in defensive tackle Derrick Brown during the first round, and grabbed a falling first-round talent in Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in Round 2. They then fortified the back end of the defense with their next three picks, including taking the first player drafted from the XFL in safety Kenny Robinson in Round 5. The Panthers clearly had a plan to move toward defensive versatility, with many of their picks able to play more than one spot on the defense. The rebuild is on in Carolina, and Rhule and general manager Marty Hurney used this draft to reshape the defense in their image. Grade: B+

Getty Images/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals: It's hard to fault head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals' braintrust for hitting pick after pick down the middle of the fairway, but it's easier to do when you have your pick of players at the top of each round. They made the obvious (and correct) choice in selecting quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU at No. 1 overall, and supplemented the offense in Round 2 by taking receiver Tee Higgins. They then turned their attention to the defense, drafting linebackers Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaiter in the next two rounds. Getting a new face of the franchise will certainly help their final grade, but finally shoring up the linebacker position and drafting at receiver and offensive line to help their new signal-caller just pushes them up even further. Grade: A

Chicago Bears: The Bears emerged from the 2020 NFL Draft having satisfied their greatest hole on the roster: tight end, in Notre Dame's Cole Kmet. Oh, wait; we're getting reports now they already had nine tight ends on the roster? And had the least productive group at the position in the NFL? And also traded up to take a wide receiver in Round 5 in Tulane's Darnell Mooney? Needless to say, head coach Matt Nagy will have plenty of potential offensive weapons as the team weans its bloated roster in training camp. As for the rest of the Bears' strategy, Chicago got a first-round talent in cornerback Jaylon Johnson at No. 50 overall. Pass-rusher Trevis Gipson is a nice complement for free-agent signing Robert Quinn. The Bears certainly do love trading away draft capital, though. Grade: B

Cleveland Browns: You could almost hear the cheers wafting across Lake Erie when offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. from Alabama fell to the Browns at No. 10, allowing them to address their biggest need without having to move up to get him (despite reports prior to the draft that the Browns wanted to move down, which likely would have resulted in them losing out on one of the top four tackles). Wills has the ability to transition to left tackle immediately, which would help by allowing free agent acquisition Jack Conklin to stay at his more natural right tackle spot, allowing the Browns to hopefully fix their biggest need in one offseason. Safety Grant Delpit in Round 2 is more likely to be allowed to compete for a starting job in 2021, when both new safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo become free agents again. Round 3 selections Jordan Elliott from Missouri and Jacob Phillips from LSU bring depth to the defensive line and linebacker corps respectively, and later rounds were used to bolster the offensive skill position (receiver, tight end) and offensive line depth. For a team that came into the draft with only one glaring need, the Browns hope they hit the nail on the head, and have fixed the main issue that felled their offense in 2019. Grade: B

Dallas Cowboys: Many mock drafts and scout grades pegged Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb as the first receiver coming off the board on Thursday, so imagine Dallas' surprise when he was waiting for them at No. 17 overall, with the Denver Broncos having selected Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 and the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III at No. 12. Jerry Jones and Co. were on fire with their next two selections, as well, landing Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs at 51 overall and Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore at 82. Some had thought Dallas could look at Diggs on Day 1, so needless to say the team played its cards right. Indeed, the board seemed to wait for the Cowboys, as Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz was available in Round 4, a Rimington Trophy winner who could anchor their line for years to come. Grade: A

Denver Broncos: When your clear goal for the offseason is doing everything you can to support your young quarterback Drew Lock, having arguably the best receiver in the draft in Jerry Jeudy fall to you at No. 15 is just about the best scenario possible. John Elway then doubled down on offense, drafting receiver KJ Hamler in the second round and interior offensive line help in the third round with Lloyd Cushenberry. They were also able to add some defensive depth pieces at all three levels, which had to please head coach Vic Fangio. Several of their picks valued future potential over past production—while finding good value in Jeudy and a falling Cushenberry will help their grade, some of their choices need more refinement before they may be able to compete at an NFL level. Grade: B-

Detroit Lions: It was obvious the Lions weren't feeling very comfortable in their own skin with their pick at No. 3 overall, attempting to trade back and finding no willing partners. As a result, they went with the top pure cornerback in this draft, Jeff Okudah, who will slide in as an immediate replacement for departed veteran Darius Slay. Detroit also added a nice piece to its defense in Round 3 with Notre Dame edge-rusher Julian Okwara and tried to solve its persistent running back void by taking D'Andre Swift in Round 2. The Lions may have panicked or at the very least overcompensated when they selected back-to-back guards in Rounds 3 and 4, but depth at offensive line and defensive line was a clear priority for the Black and Blue Division franchise. Grade: B-

Green Bay Packers: General manager Brian Gutekunst is clearly drafting to fit second-year head coach Matt LaFleur's scheme, which should be even more fully-formed next season with fewer vestiges of Mike McCarthy's offense. The selections of Boston College running back AJ Dillon in Round 2 and Cincinnati tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara in Round 3, however, felt like luxuries for the team that finished one game from the Super Bowl in 2019 but clearly fit LaFleur's vision. Trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall is too much of a future-looking move for a team and a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers that wants to win now. Remarkably, though the Packers' consensus need in this draft was wide receiver, Green Bay didn't take a single one in nine selections. Another need for the Packers was linebacker, but their fifth-round selection Kamal Martin may only see the field on special teams. Clearly the Packers front office feels its current roster is ready to make a jump next season and that free-agent wideout Devin Funchess can contribute right away. Hopefully it's right. Grade: D+

Houston Texans: Somewhere in Houston, Bill O'Brien is still yelling at a blank computer screen (which he assumes is a muted Zoom call) that Deshaun Watson is available for a 2022 seventh-round pick and Wes Welker's old cleats, but he's willing to negotiate. In all seriousness, O'Brien (in his role as head coach and general manager) spent the rest of the offseason revamping the offense, so it only made sense to use the draft to supplement the defense. After sitting out the first round, Houston nabbed a potential first-round talent on the defensive line in defensive tackle Russ Blacklock from TCU, who can be a versatile piece to help replace the loss of D.J. Reader. They added to the pass rush by taking linebacker Jonathan Greenard from Florida in Round 3, and added depth to the offensive line, cornerback and receiver corps. Given their limited number of high picks, it was a solid (if unspectacular) draft from the Texans. Grade: B-

Indianapolis Colts: As The Beatles once said, "You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes...you get what you need." After signing veteran quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason and using his first-round pick to trade for DeForest Buckner from the 49ers, general manager Chris Ballard nabbed some second-round skill position players to help his new quarterbacks. Yes, quarterbacks, plural: the Colts also grabbed quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round, who could potentially compete for the starting job in 2021. Those new gifts were receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. They then added defensive back Julain Blackmon (who may compete for playing time with the likely loss of free agent Clayton Geathers) in Round 3 and added depth on the offensive and defensive lines in the later rounds. As always seems to be the case, the Colts got exactly what they needed. Grade: B

Kansas City Chiefs: As the idiom goes, "Life isn't always fair." Kansas City adding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to an offense schemed by head coach Andy Reid and directed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with the rest of the the team's current skill position players? That's definitely not fair. A Reid-led bucked its history of never drafting a running back in the first round by selecting a versatile player that can take this Chiefs' offense to another level, which is a scary prospect for the rest of the league. Reid and general manager Brett Veach also added help at each level of the defense, highlighted by speedy linebacker Willie Gay Jr. in Round 2, and supplemented the offensive line depth with Lucas Niang from TCU. Make no mistake—the reigning Super Bowl champs did nothing but add to their hopes of repeating. Grade: B+

Las Vegas Raiders: Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock know that Vegas loves a winner, and both clearly feel that the best way to win is to score a ton of points. You can almost imagine Gruden just telling Mayock to select wide receivers with all seven of their picks, with slightly cooler heads prevailing. Nevertheless, the Raiders selected receivers early and often, making Henry Ruggs from Alabama the first receiver off the board at No. 12 and dipping back into the receiver pool in Round 3 to grab do-it-all weapon Lynn Bowden from Kentucky and Bryan Edwards from South Carolina. Sure, they also decided to shore up the defense as well with players from blue-blood programs that Mayock seems to love. Consensus indicates that the team reached for cornerback Damon Arnette from Ohio State at No. 19 (although no one will remember the "reach" if Arnette turns into a quality starter), and tabbing linebacker Tanner Muse from Clemson and corner Amik Robertson from Louisiana Tech in Round 4. All in all, a classic Raiders draft: Gruden and Mayock looking pumped in the background while the rest of us struggle to see the magic eye hidden in their (extremely visible) draft board, even though the positions they addressed made sense. Grade: C

Los Angeles Chargers: With their free-agency moves, the Chargers signaled to the rest of the NFL they feel that this team is ready to compete now. While head coach Anthony Lynn and general manager Tom Telesco can profess they are comfortable moving ahead with quarterback Tyrod Taylor as their No. 1 passer, the position remained arguably their biggest need, and nabbing Justin Herbert before their move to Sofi Stadium sets the course for the franchise's foreseeable future. Like the Bengals and Dolphins before them, it's hard to fault a team for using its first round pick on the most important position on the field if it feels he can be "the guy." However, sitting behind Taylor at first may be a blessing in disguise for the new signal-caller, as Herbert's accuracy and decision-making may need refinement before he can become a consistent NFL passer. Trading up for linebacker Kenneth Murray in the first round helped to shore up an important need for the defense, and the team then used its late-round picks to provide depth at offensive skill positions in running back (Joshua Kelley from UCLA, who may be a steal in this draft as a good all-around back) and wide receiver. The success of this draft class will always hinge on Herbert, and with that, only time will tell. Grade: B+

Los Angeles Rams: General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay clearly came into this draft with specific needs to fill, especially following the release of running back Todd Gurley and the trade of wide receiver Brandin Cooks earlier this offseason. While some may quibble with the pick of Cam Akers at 52 (feeling that he could have been taken later in the round, especially with JK Dobbins still on the board), the Rams front office knew who it wanted and grabbed their guy, which is hard to fault. They were then able to fortify needs at wide receiver, outside linebacker and safety/nickel corner, although they didn't work to bring in competition at inside linebacker (until much later in the draft) or offensive line (which looked better at the end of the year but was a major reason the offense fell short). This was a draft of a team more resolute in McVay's vision than ever before, with several boom-or-bust prospects that have the potential to make major impacts moving forward. Grade: B-

Jacksonville Jaguars: While many feel the Jaguars are primarily looking toward 2021 (with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the brain), Jacksonville did not end up trading down in this draft and instead worked to replenish a rebuilding roster. First round selections C.J. Henderson at cornerback and K'Lavon Chaisson at edge rusher will likely serve as direct replacements for stars Jalen Ramsey and (soon-to-be departed) Yannick Ngakoue, respectively. With 10 selections on Days 2 and 3, the Jags made moves across the board, nabbing twi wide receivers, a tight end, a defensive lineman, two cornerbacks, a linebacker and a quarterback, to name a few. This draft was all about restocking the roster, and with so many needs, it's hard to fault Jacksonville with going for quantity while still obtaining high-quality players at positions of need. Grade: B+

Miami Dolphins: Tua Time! Despite their numerous smokescreens, the Dolphins did the right thing by staying put and grabbing the quarterback many thought would be the consensus No. 1 pick a year ago. While his injury history is concerning, Tagovailoa has reportedly been given a clean bill of health, and if he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a high-end starter in the NFL if placed in the right system with a good supporting cast. With the rest of the team still in a rebuilding mode, the Dolphins used their 10 other selections to rebuild across the roster, grabbing offensive lineman Austin Jackson at No. 18 and Robert Hunt in Round 2, as well as secondary help with corner Noah Igbinoghene (a raw but gifted corner who can play man-to-man) at No. 30 and safety Brandon Jones in Round 4. With their remaining picks, the Dolphins tabbed defensive line help (particularly with the addition of Raekwon Davis from Alabama in Round 2) and additional offensive line support. This team is still years away from competing, but if Tua stays healthy (the major question of this draft class) and the coaching staff is given time to mold several of the more raw prospects, this has the potential to be a foundational draft for the suffering franchise. Grade: B-

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings came into this draft with notable holes at receiver and cornerback and a need for depth on the offensive line. By the end of Day 2, Minnesota had addressed each admirably, making Day 3 essentially gravy; and that's saying something, given their abundance of selections. LSU wideout Justin Jefferson could be considered a steal at No. 22 overall given the value placed on the position this year, and given his training in a pro-style scheme, he'll be a fast friend of Kirk Cousins' before long. Following that slam dunk up with cornerback Jeff Gladney out of TCU gives the Vikings a corner who has the potential to slide into a starting role immediately across from former first-rounder Mike Hughes. Cousins will also be pleased to see a first-round value in second-round tackle Ezra Cleveland. Grade: A

Getty Images/Getty Images

New England Patriots: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots trading out of the first round of the NFL draft. For the picks Bill Belichick did hold on to, he also remained steadfast in his commitment to small-school prospects, selecting Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger with the 37th pick and Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in Round 5. (Or maybe that was Belichick's dog.) One might have thought Belichick would have used a high pick to replace recently departed franchise quarterback Tom Brady, but he either didn't see the value he wanted or has other plans with Jarrett Stidham. Otherwise, New England continued shoring up its defense with back-to-back pass-rushers in Rounds 2 and 3 and grabbed a pair of tight ends in UCLA's Devin Asiasi and Virginia Tech's Dalton Keene to try and replace the Rob Gronkowski-sized hole in its offense. Still, the Round 5 capital invested in a kicker and taking Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia in Round 6 when they likely could have signed him as an undrafted free agent drag the overall mark down a bit. Grade: C

New Orleans Saints: With Drew Brees back for at least another year, the Saints roster didn't have any significant immediate needs, giving head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis the ability to go with the best player available at several positions and look to the future. While surprising to some, drafting interior offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 allows the team to play either him or current center Erik McCoy (drafted in last year's second round) at right guard in 2021, where Pro Bowler Larry Warford currently plays but is in the last year of his contract. Round 3 linebacker Zack Baun from Wisconsin (who many considered a potential first-round talent) will help to bolster the pass rush, tight end Adam Trautman from Dayton will likely be groomed to be the eventual replacement for Jared Cook, who is 33 years old. After initially giving up all of their Day 3 picks to trade up and get Trautman, they came back in Round 7 to grab developmental QB Tommy Stevens. While they may not have needed to trade up to get Trautman, it's hard to fault the Saints' recent drafting track record, especially when looking toward the future while bolstering the current roster. Grade: A-

New York Giants: General manager David Gettleman loves his hog mollies, and he definitely went for them in this draft. Despite reports that Gettleman was planning to trade down for the first time in his career, the Giants stayed put and took their favorite offensive lineman at No. 4, Andrew Thomas from Georgia (who many had ranked as the third- or fourth-best of the top four tackles). He came back for offensive line help throughout the draft, grabbing Matt Peart from Connecticut in Round 3 and Shane Lemieux from Oregon in Round 5. He was fortunate that safety Xavier McKinney fell to the second round, and otherwise spent the rest of the draft bolstering the linebacker and cornerback positions. The Giants addressed their biggest need and let the board come to them; while some may consider Thomas a reach a No. 4 overall given that his ceiling may not be as high as some of the other prospects, it's hard to fault Gettleman for taking his favorite big man and not looking back. Grade: B

New York Jets: The Jets came into this draft with two clear directives: bolster the offensive line and replenish the receiving corps. They did both immediately, nabbing Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton at No. 11 overall, who has the potential to have the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman in this draft. They came back around for Baylor wideout Denzel Mims in Round 2, even though most analysts thought he could sneak into the bottom of Round 1. Mims' fall could have been because of his 12 reported drops in 2018, but once it was revealed he played the season with a broken hand, teams should have felt their hesitation relieved. The Jets certainly did. Safety Ashtyn Davis could be a replacement for Jamal Adams, depending on how long-term talks go with the team. The selection of James Morgan in Round 4 raised some eyebrows, but at least the Jets did satisfy their actual needs earlier. Grade: B

Philadelphia Eagles: Is Carson Wentz on the outs in Philadelphia? It doesn't seem like it, but the team drafting quarterback Jalen Hurts in Round 2 was the talk of the second day of the draft. While the Eagles have always prioritized the backup quarterback position (understandably, given Wentz's injury history and the heroics of backup Nick Foles during their Super Bowl run two years ago), a second-round pick is a high one to use on someone who likely won't be an immediate impact player, Taysom Hill comparisons aside. Otherwise, the Eagles did come into this draft with two glaring holes at wide receiver and linebacker, and used their picks to appropriately fill them. Taking receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21 fills their need for a burner/vertical threat given Desean Jackson's injuries, and their selection of linebacker Davion Taylor from Colorado in Round 3 injects some much-needed speed into the linebacking corps. Executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson didn't stop there, using Day 3 to add more receiver and linebacker depth as well as supplementing the defensive backfield and offensive line. The Eagles did smartly fill their needs during this draft, but using a second-round pick on an insurance policy or possible gadget player doesn't help their MVP-candidate quarterback now, regardless of his potential or fit in Pederson's offense. Grade: C+

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers were somewhat hamstrung with only two picks in the first four rounds, thanks to multiple trades. However, theoretically that also means they needed less immediate help from rookies, and, indeed, this Super Bowl runner-up is still built to contend. Nabbing defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14, and trading back to do it, is great value for a player who will slide in as a replacement for departed veteran DeForest Buckner and help rebuild their once-formidable pass rush. Wideout Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25 is a great fit in Kyle Shanahan's system and will be of immediate help to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with his route-running acumen. While this may not be in the spirit of draft grades, trading for offensive tackle Trent Williams during draft weekend gives them immediate help for a team that wants to win now. Grade: A-

Seattle Seahawks: While many thought the Seahawks would trade out of Round 1, they stood their ground and selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright still on the roster, this was something of a luxury pick for a team that needs to stay red-hot in a formidable division. Between Seattle and Chicago, the league's tights ends are tightly packed in those respective rooms, with the Seahawks taking two more: Colby Parkinson in Round 4 and Stephen Sullivan in Round 7, the latter quite a steal. The addition of edge rusher Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee in Round 2 at least does give the team some firepower now. This wasn't a poor draft by Seattle by any means, but it's unclear that it helps them contend for a division title. Grade: C+

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers were one of a handful of teams who didn't have a selection on Thursday. That made wide receiver Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame at No. 49 overall their first pick, which immediately upgrades the size Ben Roethlisberger has at his disposal. The offense got another nice boost in running back Anthony McFarland Jr. in Round 4, whose production at the NFL level will likely outperform the place he was selected. They went back to the Maryland pool in Round 6 with safety Antoine Brooks Jr., a really astute pick for the late rounds. Grade: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Tompa Bay effect was evident throughout this draft for the Bucs, with many of their picks geared toward helping their new quarterback. They jumped up one spot in the first round to nab one of the four top-tier offensive tackles in Tristan Wirfs, who can be a Day 1 starter for their glaring hole at right tackle. After grabbing rangy safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in Round 2 to possibly replace oft-injured Justin Evans, head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht brought in depth at running back (with Ke'Shawn Vaughn from Vanderbilt, who appeared to be a reach at that position of the draft) and wide receiver in Rounds 3 and 5, and on the defensive line in Round 6. This draft was all about helping Brady, and the Bucs did just that in the early part of this draft while setting themselves up with some long-term help on defense as well. Grade: B-

Tennessee Titans: The Titans' first order of business was replacing departed right tackle Jack Conklin; while Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson likely still needs development, his massive size should allow him to compete for the right tackle job. They also addressed the loss of Logan Ryan at cornerback by drafting Kristian Fulton out of LSU at No. 61, a surefire first-rounder a year ago whose stock fell throughout the season due to inconsistent play. Replacing lost talent was the name of the game for Tennessee, which also found the successor to Dion Lewis in running back Darrynton Evans and a developmental quarterback in Cole McDonald. Grade: B+

Uncredited/Associated Press

Washington: It's almost unfair to inflate Washington's grade for being in the right place at the right time to select generational talent Chase Young at No. 2 overall, and yet some franchises just may have mucked it up. Washington smartly bolstered the offense around Dwayne Haskins by adding Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden with a compensatory pick in Round 4 and LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles, a first-round talent if he is able to avoid off-the-field transgressions. The rest of Washington's draft was fairly perfunctory, but that handful of new talent could make a sizable difference for new head coach Ron Rivera. Grade: B+