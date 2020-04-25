Report: Bears May Not Pick Up Mitchell Trubisky's $24M 5th-Year Contract Option

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Facing a May 4 deadline to exercise the fifth-year option on Mitchell Trubisky's contract, the Chicago Bears are reportedly leaning against guaranteeing the quarterback's deal for the 2021 season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the feeling from people around the NFL is the Bears won't pick up Trubisky's option that carries an estimated value of $24 million.

Trubisky's future with the Bears became uncertain during a down 2019 season and following the acquisition of Nick Foles. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy told reporters the two signal-callers will have an open competition for the starting quarterback job in 2020.

Foles is trying to rebuild his value coming off an injury-marred season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Super Bowl LI MVP sat out nine games after breaking his collarbone in Week 1, then was benched in favor of Gardner Minshew in a Week 13 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trubisky seemed to take a step forward in 2018 with 3,223 yards, 23 touchdowns and a 66.6 completion percentage. The 25-year-old finished third in QBR (71.0), behind only Patrick Mahomes (80.3) and Drew Brees (79.2).

Last season was a disappointment for Trubisky and the Bears, though. His passing yards (3,138) and touchdowns (17) decreased, while his 6.1 yards per attempt was the lowest among qualified quarterbacks. He also finished 28th in QBR with 39.5.

Chicago was expected to compete for a Super Bowl in 2019, but the team limped to an 8-8 record and third-place finish in the NFC North.