James Morgan Drafted by Jets; New York's Updated Depth Chart After Round 4

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets added some quarterback depth behind starter Sam Darnold on Saturday by selecting Florida International's James Morgan with the 125th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

With the selection of Morgan, the Jets' quarterback and overall offensive depth charts now look like this:

QB: Sam Darnold, David Fales, James Morgan, Mike White

RB: Le'Veon Bell, Trenton Cannon, Lamical Perine

WR1: Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims, Josh Doctson

WR2: Quincy Enunwa, Josh Malone

WR3: Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios



TE: Christopher Herndon IV, Ryan Griffin

LT: George Fant

LG: Alex Lewis, Conor McDermott

C: Connor McGovern, Jonotthan Harrison

RG: Brian Winters, Ben Braden

RT: Mekhi Becton, Greg Van Roten

Morgan doesn't figure to be a threat to Darnold's status as the starter in the near future, but he does fill a need for the Jets since they are lacking quality options behind Darnold in case he misses time like he did last season.

The Jets made Morgan the seventh quarterback selected in the 2020 draft, and he came off the board just three picks after the Indianapolis Colts took Washington quarterback Jacob Eason. Morgan was also taken before Georgia's Jake Fromm, which was somewhat unexpected.

Morgan began his college career at Bowling Green and was the primary starter in 2016, but he transferred to FIU after the 2017 season. That turned out to be a sound decision, as he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior in 2018.

His production dipped last season, though, to a 58.0 percent completion percentage, 2,585 yards, 14 touchdowns and five picks.

Morgan is far from a perfect prospect, but he will have a chance to develop behind Darnold and perhaps vie for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart immediately.

In the three games Darnold missed with mononucleosis last season, the Jets went 0-3 and averaged just 7.6 points per game. Trevor Siemian got injured and Luke Falk struggled, which led to the Jets releasing Falk and bringing in Fales to be the backup.

Fales is familiar with head coach Adam Gase's offense since he played under him with both the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, but he has attempted only 48 passes in his career and has never made a start.

The fact that Gase and Fales have been together for so long may mean that Fales' spot on the roster is safe, so White could be the odd man out. White was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 out of Western Kentucky, and he spent last season on New York's practice squad.

If Morgan can outperform White, he should at least have a roster spot in 2020 and a chance to eventually become a solid insurance policy behind Darnold.