Joshua Kelley Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Latest Depth Chart After Round 4

Joshua Kelley Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Latest Depth Chart After Round 4April 25, 2020
The Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley with the No. 112 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.
Kelley was a 2019 second-team All-Pac 12 selection, rushing for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He impressed at the Senior Bowl with 105 yards, culminating a climb that began as a 2-star recruit who had to impress at UC Davis before transferring to UCLA.
Here is a look at the Chargers' updated offensive depth chart:
QB: Justin Herbert, Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick
RB: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley
WR 1: Keenan Allen, Tyron Johnson
WR 2: Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton
WR 3: Andre Patton, Jason Moore
TE: Hunter Henry, Virgil Green
LT: Bryan Bulaga, Trent Scott
LG: Dan Feeney, Storm Norton
C: Mike Pouncey, Scott Quessenberry
RG: Trai Turner, Forrest Lamp
RT: Sam Tevi, Trey Pipkins
