Joshua Kelley Drafted by Chargers: Los Angeles' Latest Depth Chart After Round 4

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, UCLA running back Joshua Kelley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Kelley was looking forward to visiting various NFL teams, checking out their facilities and meeting coaches before the Covid-19 global pandemic changed the pre-draft process. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers selected UCLA running back Joshua Kelley with the No. 112 pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

Kelley was a 2019 second-team All-Pac 12 selection, rushing for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He impressed at the Senior Bowl with 105 yards, culminating a climb that began as a 2-star recruit who had to impress at UC Davis before transferring to UCLA.

Here is a look at the Chargers' updated offensive depth chart:

QB: Justin Herbert, Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick

RB: Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley

WR 1: Keenan Allen, Tyron Johnson

WR 2: Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton

WR 3: Andre Patton, Jason Moore

TE: Hunter Henry, Virgil Green

LT: Bryan Bulaga, Trent Scott

LG: Dan Feeney, Storm Norton

C: Mike Pouncey, Scott Quessenberry

RG: Trai Turner, Forrest Lamp

RT: Sam Tevi, Trey Pipkins

