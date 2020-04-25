Patriots Plan to Add 3rd QB Behind Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Says Exec

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 11: A helmet of the New England Patriots rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The New England Patriots won't enter the 2020 preseason with only two quarterbacks on the roster, according to a prominent team executive.

Pats director of player personnel Nick Caserio said Saturday during a video press conference that the organization intends to add another quarterback alongside Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer:

"We're going to have a third quarterback on our roster, pair them up with Jarrett and Brian. There's still some players I think that have a possibility ending up on this team. We have the picks sort of spread out [Saturday]. There's different ways that you can get the players on your team.

"We're going to have another player here at this position. Where he comes from and how he gets here is sort of yet to be determined."

The Pats did not select a quarterback on Day 1 or 2 of the 2020 NFL draft, but they have six picks on Day 3, including four in the sixth round, which is where they took Tom Brady in 2000.

    

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

