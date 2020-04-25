Ravens GM Says They 'Had To' Take J.K. Dobbins After Surprising Draft Fall

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Running back J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the football against the Clemson Tigers during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Friday the team was surprised Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was still on the board at the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"We didn't really expect [Dobbins to be available there]; I don't think anybody really did," DeCosta told reporters. "But we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy. It just made too much sense for us not to take him."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

