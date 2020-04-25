Ravens GM Says They 'Had To' Take J.K. Dobbins After Surprising Draft Fall

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Friday the team was surprised Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was still on the board at the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

"We didn't really expect [Dobbins to be available there]; I don't think anybody really did," DeCosta told reporters. "But we just had to take him. He's just a talented guy. It just made too much sense for us not to take him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.