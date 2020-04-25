Report: Colts Won't Trade Marlon Mack, Feel Jonathan Taylor Will Help RB

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly "absolutely not" looking to trade running back Marlon Mack after selecting fellow rusher Jonathan Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft Friday night.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported the update Saturday and explained the Colts believe "Taylor will make Mack better."

