Bill O'Brien 'Furious' on NFL Draft Video After Lions Bail on Texans Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Bill OBrien of the Houston Texans speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Bill OBrien
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Television viewers apparently caught Bill O'Brien's live reaction as the Houston Texans watched a proposed trade fall apart during the 2020 NFL draft. 

According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the Texans were prepared to deal the 90th overall pick to the Detroit Lions, except that Detroit "backed out at last instant."

The camera inside O'Brien's home showed him growing exasperated about something, with McClain reporting the abandoned trade was the source.

The Texans ultimately kept the pick and selected Florida edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Considering Greenard collected 17 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss in his final two years of college, it wasn't a bad outcome for Houston.

