Guy Fieri Pictured with Raiders Fans During 2020 NFL Virtual Draft

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

American restaurateur and television host Guy Fieri took a detour from Flavortown to make a pitstop at the NFL draft, where he was one of 15 Las Vegas Raiders fans seen cheering prior to a third-round pick:

NFL fans have been part of the action during the virtual draft, which underwent a change in format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They've cheered their team's selections and booed Commissioner Roger Goodell as the picks come in.

Fieri is a big Raiders fan who notably paid the team's 2019 training camp a visit, an appearance that was featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Las Vegas has gone heavy on wideouts in this year's draft, taking Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards with three of its first four picks.