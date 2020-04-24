Falcons' Marlon Davidson Says 'Out of the Womb I Was Destined for Greatness'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 29: Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson of Auburn runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons won the 2020 NFL draft remains to be seen, but their second-round draft pick is clearly in the running for the best soundbite of the event. 

After Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson was selected 47th overall on Friday, the former Tiger explained why Atlanta should be excited for his arrival:

At 6'3", 303 pounds, Davidson certainly has the size of an NFL player. In 2019, he recorded 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. He's an absolute show-stopper on the defensive line who has the playing style—and the quips—to become a fan favorite with the Falcons. 

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Davidson his 37th-best player overall and the fourth-best interior defensive lineman in his class. 

As his NFL career gets underway, he'll walk into Atlanta's facilities knowing his success was predetermined.  

