Michael Pittman Jr.'s Fantasy Outlook with Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts landed a new weapon for veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, selecting USC's Michael Pittman Jr. with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

The question is: What type of output should fantasy football players expect from Pittman in Indianapolis? Will he make a big splash right away, or will he take time to develop and spend the season on the bench for fantasy players?

One thing is for certain—a lot of analysts love the fit:

Pittman checks a lot of boxes. Rookie wideouts are always a major risk in fantasy, given the learning curve at the position, but Pittman will join a solid team with a veteran quarterback and a clear avenue for targets.

T.Y. Hilton is locked in as the No. 1 wideout, but Pittman will have the opportunity to win the No. 2 job over Parris Campbell. Jack Doyle and Trey Burton are solid tight ends but not the sort of target magnets that will limit his upside.

Opportunity is huge in fantasy football, and Pittman has a path to a solid helping of looks next season:

Pittman doesn't have elite top-end speed (4.52 40-yard dash), but his hands, size (6'4", 223 lbs) and ability to high-point the ball should make him a reliable possession receiver and a nice weapon in the red zone. He was productive at USC, catching 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

It's unlikely he'll replicate those numbers in 2020. But he's among the rookie wideouts who landed in the perfect situations for maximizing their fantasy value. Consider him a WR4 with potential flex upside if he secures the No. 2 role.