Trent Williams, Jadeveon Clowney's Top Landing Spots After 2020 NFL Draft Day 2

One more day remains in the 2020 draft, and once the event concludes Saturday, teams may return their focus to some of the best veterans on either the trade or free-agent markets.

Trent Williams and Jadeveon Clowney are two such stars available to the highest bidder. Clowney remains unsigned, while Williams' agent made it clear in no uncertain terms he wants off the Washington Redskins.

Interested suitors presumably put any pursuit on hold for the time being to see how the draft shakes out. Now that the players most likely to make an immediate impact are gone, here's where Williams and Clowney would fit across the league.

Trent Williams

According to NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson, Williams' agent indicated the seven-time Pro Bowler is on the radar of one NFC team, which is "believed to be" the San Francisco 49ers. Donaldson added the Minnesota Vikings don't look like a serious contender.

One question—which may ultimately be impossible to answer—is how much Laremy Tunsil's extension impacts Williams' trade market since he's entering the final year of his contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Tunsil agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal with the Houston Texans. His $22 million average salary is the highest-ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams is a more accomplished blocker but six years older than Tunsil, making it difficult for him to exceed that annual number. He could plausibly ask for something matching or bettering Lane Johnson's $18 million average salary, which had been the previous high-water mark.

A team would be trading for Williams with the understanding that it will need to pay him handsomely or risk giving up assets for a one-year rental.

Acquiring Williams would make sense from a need perspective for the 49ers. Joe Staley's availability is uncertain, and San Francisco's championship window is wide open. For a team that's already looking at a cap crunch in 2021, a trade makes less sense.

The Vikings selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round, which lent credence to Donaldson's report, thus taking them out of the running.

The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals were among the few teams that are simultaneously in a position to contend and would benefit from a clear upgrade at offensive tackle since they're counting on second-year quarterbacks.

Then Arizona grabbed Houston tackle Josh Jones in the third round.

Aside from the Niners taking a one-year flier on Williams or the Broncos making a play, it's hard to project where else Williams ends up.

Jadeveon Clowney

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed the team remains open to reuniting with Clowney, per ESPN's Brady Henderson:

"He came in, did a great job for us. We made an effort to re-sign him. We'd still -- the door is not closed, but we couldn't wait any longer. We had to conduct business, and so he knew that. Everything was real cordial. He's a great guy, represented by a great guy. I go all the way back to Brett Favre [in Green Bay] with his representative, Bus Cook. We've had great conversations."

The Seahawks selected Tennessee edge-rusher Darrell Taylor with the 48th overall pick, a move that would indicate at the very least Seattle has a contingency in place should Clowney sign elsewhere.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported April 1 that Clowney was looking for a contract that averaged around $17 million or $18 million per season, down slightly from his previous demand of $20 million-plus.

By ceding relatively little ground at the negotiating table, the 27-year-old may have painted himself into a corner. How far he's willing to come down now from that revised figure will determine who has a realistic shot to land him.

The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers could use Clowney on the edge. They have $2.4 million and $5.7 million in cap space, respectively, so neither has a clear path to sign him.

The Rams used a third-round pick on Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis, so he's probably the replacement for Dante Fowler Jr. The Steelers added Charlotte edge-rusher Alex Highsmith a little later.

The Buffalo Bills ($20.9 million) have the money but selected Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa in the second round. Likewise, the New York Jets ($17 million) could afford to sign Clowney, but ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote April 2 that a move for Clowney or Jacksonville Jaguars star Yannick Ngakoue is unlikely.

The Tennessee Titans, on the other hand, check all of the boxes. They have $21.6 million available, didn't spend a draft pick on a defensive end or edge-rusher, and want to compete for a Super Bowl in 2020.