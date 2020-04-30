Projecting Every 2020 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick's Year 1 Impact

0 of 32

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Teams try to find the next generation of stars in the NFL draft's first round, and while all of this year's initial 32 picks might not play during their rookie seasons, a lot of them are expected to have a big impact.

This year's class feels more star-studded than usual, with superstar quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1. Meanwhile a plethora of exciting wide receivers, offensive tackles and cornerbacks flew off the board last Thursday.

Predicting a first-rounder's immediate impact can be a crapshoot, but some key factors typically determine their projection. It always helps when a player goes to a team with a glaring hole at their position, as does the prospect's NFL-readiness.

Using film study, team fit and the scheme they're being drafted into, we can get a good idea of the rookie impact these players will have.