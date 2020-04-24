Tony Dungy: Bucs 'Definitely Going' to Super Bowl After Adding Brady, Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' hype train has left the station after the team signed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and traded for four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

Super Bowl-winning head coach and current Sunday Night Football color analyst Tony Dungy is a believer in his ex-team's chances. 

"Who are we playing in the Super Bowl? Who's going to make it from the AFC? Because we are definitely going," Dungy said on NBC Sports on Friday (via The Athletic's Greg Auman).

Dungy coached Tampa Bay from 1996 to 2001. He also led the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2008, winning Super Bowl XLI to cap the 2006 NFL season.

The Bucs offense looks like it will be unbeatable, with a pass-catching corps that includes Gronkowski and wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay also invested in its offensive line by taking Iowa guard/tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick Thursday night.

Getting to the NFC mountaintop won't be easy. The reigning conference champion San Francisco 49ers are still formidable on both sides of the ball, and the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints improved with the additions of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Still, it's hard to not be optimistic about the Bucs as they look for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.    

