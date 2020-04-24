Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins in B/R Madden Sim

Getty Images/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will forever be compared and contrasted after being the first two signal-callers off the board in the 2020 NFL draft.

On Friday during B/R's Madden 20 simulation—with both players added to the rosters of their respective teams—Burrow drew first blood.

His Bengals defeated the Dolphins 24-14 behind two touchdown passes from the former LSU quarterback.

The simulated Burrow finished the game 21-of-29 for 206 yards and two scores, completing 72 percent of his passes. He found wide receivers Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green for touchdowns.

Dolphins running back Jordan Howard scored the lone touchdown for the Dolphins. Tagovailoa did convert the corresponding two-point conversion, completing to tight end Mike Gesicki.

You can see the full game here:

Burrow and Tagovailoa will also square off during the actual NFL season in Miami, at a date and time to be announced (the league said it will release the 2020 schedule on May 9). That will be a matchup NFL fans will be excited to see, assuming both rookies win the starting jobs in their respective organizations.