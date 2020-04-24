2020 NFL Draft Sets Ratings Record with 15.6M Round 1 Viewers for Virtual Event

Uncredited/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night set a new viewership record for any single day in NFL draft history.

The NFL announced in a statement (h/t NFL reporter Dov Kleiman) that 15.6 million people watched Thursday's first round across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels. The 15.6 million viewers represented a 37 percent increase from last year's first round, which drew 11.4 million viewers.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the NFL to abandon plans to hold the draft in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas, the first round was presented virtually for the first time in the history of the draft.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from his basement, NFL general managers called in the picks and trades from their homes and cameras captured the reactions of the prospects when they learned they had been selected while looking on with loved ones at their homes.

The previous viewership record for one day of the NFL draft was set in 2014 at 12.4 million. While Thursday's first round averaged 15.6 million viewers, it had as many as 19.6 million viewers at one time.

In addition to the draft viewership, the NFL announced that more than seven million people watched Draft-A-Thon Live, which was conceived as a way to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The draft started off as expected with the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow first overall. There weren't many surprises during the early part of the round aside from the New York Giants making Georgia's Andrew Thomas the top offensive tackle off the board at No. 4.

It also took a while for the first trade to be completed, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers to select Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Arguably the biggest surprise of the night occurred when the Green Bay Packers traded up from 30th to 26th to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love despite the fact that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already on the roster.

While the first round wasn't overly unpredictable compared to most years, there was a perfect storm that led to it being the most-watched night in NFL draft history.

The novelty of watching a new draft format necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic likely played a role, as did the fact that so many Americans are currently stuck at home because of guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Although the first round will almost certainly stand as the most-watched night of the 2020 NFL draft, nights two and three could be in line for larger-than-normal viewership as well.

The second and third rounds of the draft will begin Friday at 7 p.m. ET, while Rounds 4-7 will commence Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.