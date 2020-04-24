NFL Rumors: Colts, Dolphins Among Teams Open to Trading Down in Round 2

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading down in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

The Colts own the No. 34 overall pick and the Dolphins are sitting at 39th overall. Miami also has the 56th overall selection later in the second round.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Colts have been engaged in trade discussions focused on moving down from the 34th pick.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

