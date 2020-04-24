NFL Rumors: Colts, Dolphins Among Teams Open to Trading Down in Round 2

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading down in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Colts own the No. 34 overall pick and the Dolphins are sitting at 39th overall. Miami also has the 56th overall selection later in the second round.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Colts have been engaged in trade discussions focused on moving down from the 34th pick.

