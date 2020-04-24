Bengals Rumors: Denzel Mims Interests Cincinnati in Round 2 After Burrow Pick

Jerry Larson/Associated Press

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims are reportedly among the players under consideration for the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft Friday night.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Bengals' potential targets at No. 33 one day after they selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection.

Blacklock, 21, enjoyed a strong bounce-back season in 2019 after missing his entire sophomore campaign because of an Achilles injury. He recorded 40 total tackles, including nine for a loss, and 3.5 sacks across 12 appearances in his final collegiate season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 39 overall prospect and the fifth-best interior defensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Blacklock explained to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle what people should expect from him:

"Teams and fans are going to get a leader. I'm a natural-born leader as a player, a guy that's going to be accountable at all times. I want people to hold me to a high standard just like I will hold them to a higher standard.

"I see people in the NFL, some of the greatest athletes in the world—I don't do it for money. Of course, you get paid a lot of money, but I just do it for the passion of football. I would say pick me because I'm a leader and I love the game."

Mims is coming off three straight productive years with the Bears. He tallied 182 receptions for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns in 37 games since 2017.

The 22-year-old Texas native told Pro Football Focus (h/t 247Sports' Nick Kosko) his ability to line up anywhere in the formation is a key asset teams have identified.

"I'm a team player, I really know every position on the field," Mims said in March. "I know what to expect, I know what I want to do and I have a game plan of each route. They just love that about me and I pretty much interview well and I know my game, I know my stuff."

The Bengals already have a true No. 1 receiver in A.J. Green. Adding Mims to a depth group with Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and John Ross III would give Burrow all the weapons he could ask for as a rookie.