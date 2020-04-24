Packers' David Bakhtiari: 'Aaron Rodgers Is About to Be on Fire' After Love Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari thinks the team's selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is going to light a spark in Aaron Rodgers.

Appearing on NFL.com's Draft-a-Thon, Bakhtiari told everyone to "look out" because the Packers quarterback "is about to be on fire."

The Packers surprised many people on Thursday when they made a deal with the Miami Dolphins to send the No. 30 and 136 pick to take Love at No. 26 overall.

Rodgers is 36 and is entering his 16th NFL season, but there's been no indication he's thinking about retirement. The two-time MVP said on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Jason Wilde of the State Journal) last month he's intrigued by the possibility of playing into his 40s, and "having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me."

Last season was a rebound year for the Packers with their first NFC North title since 2016.

Given that Green Bay will return most of its roster that came within one win of playing in the Super Bowl, a motivated Rodgers who wants to prove he has many productive years ahead of him can be the thing that gets the team over the hump in 2020.