Report: Saints Calling Teams About Trading for 'Early' 2nd-Round NFL Draft Pick

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly looking to make a big move at the top of the second round on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Saints have been calling teams with early second-round picks in hopes of landing a selection near the top of the round.

The Saints do not own a second-round pick and are not scheduled to pick again until 88th overall in the third round. Because of that, New Orleans would potentially have to part with one or more 2021 draft picks to make such a trade happen.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Indianapolis Colts at No. 34 and Miami Dolphins at No. 39 are among the teams that may be willing to move out of their spots. Rapoport also reported that the Saints could be looking for a cornerback or linebacker if they do manage to land a second-rounder.

New Orleans made a somewhat surprising selection at No. 24 in the first round on Thursday when it took Michigan center Cesar Ruiz. The Saints already have a promising, young center in Erik McCoy, but the arrival of Ruiz may lead to him being moved to guard.

With the Saints' offensive line fortified, their biggest remaining needs are on defense. If Rapoport's report regarding New Orleans targeting a corner or linebacker is correct, the Saints would have no shortage of options near the top of the second round.

Utah's Jaylon Johnson, Alabama's Trevon Diggs and LSU's Kristian Fulton are three of the top corners left, while Wisconsin's Zack Baun, Wyoming's Logan Wilson and Oregon's Troy Dye lead the way at linebacker.

The Saints boast a stacked roster and have reached the playoffs in three straight seasons. They went 13-3 in both 2018 and 2019, but their seasons ended in disappointment in the playoffs.

New Orleans is clearly built to win now, and with veteran quarterback Drew Brees on a two-year deal, there is a sense of urgency to get him one more Super Bowl ring before he retires.

The Saints don't have many pressing holes to fill in terms of depth, so trading an abundance of picks this year and next year for the opportunity to select a player they believe can contribute immediately in 2020 would make plenty of sense from their perspective.

Making that happen may be difficult unless they are willing to part with a 2021 first-rounder, but that may be a worthwhile endeavor if they believe that pick will be 32nd overall on the heels of a Super Bowl win anyway.