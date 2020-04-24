Report: Packers Were 'Adamant' About Trade Up for Jordan Love in NFL Draft

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love during an NCAA football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Amid concerns another team might try to make a move for Jordan Love, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Green Bay Packers were "adamant" about trading up to select the Utah State quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Rapoport noted there were rumors the Indianapolis Colts might attempt to trade into the first round for Love, but they "never did" before Green Bay made a deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 26 overall pick. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

