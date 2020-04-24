Oregon Coaches Honked Car Horns Outside Herbert's House After Chargers Draft QB

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic required Oregon coaches to get creative with their celebration after Justin Herbert was selected No. 6 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

Mario Cristobal told Yahoo Sports' draft show that the Ducks coaching staff drove to Herbert's neighborhood so they could honk their car horns after the pick was made.

Cristobal arrived at Oregon in 2017 as a co-offensive coordinator under new head coach Willie Taggart. Herbert became the Ducks' starting quarterback that same year, leading them to a 6-2 record. He also missed five games due to a fractured collarbone.

After Taggart took the Florida State job after the 2017 season, Cristobal became head coach and Herbert remained with the school for his final two years of eligibility. The duo went 21-6 since 2018, including a Pac-12 championship and victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl last season.