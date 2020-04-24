Brett Favre: 'No One's Replacing Aaron Rodgers' as Packers QB Despite Love Pick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers talk during football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2006, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MORRY GASH/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said Aaron Rodgers, the team's current starter, "gets it" when it comes to why the organization selected fellow QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

TMZ Sports provided comments from Favre about the situation Friday from an interview it conducted with him before the draft:

"Look, no one's going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced. There's no worry for him that he's going to be ousted. He's too good of a player.

"It's funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in. Because now he's at that age that I was when he came in, and so it's getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency.

"Not that we think Aaron is at the end of his road. I think he's got many good years barring injury ahead of him. But, you do have to start grooming the next guy. And, Aaron gets it."

                 

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Chiefs Take Another Step Towards Offensive Dynasty

    What the addition of LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire means for NFL's most lethal offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Take Another Step Towards Offensive Dynasty

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Steals, Reaches, Surprises from Day 1

    Reacting to the most important developments from the NFL draft so far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Steals, Reaches, Surprises from Day 1

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers' GM Hasn't 'Connected With' Rodgers After Draft

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers' GM Hasn't 'Connected With' Rodgers After Draft

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    @nfldraftscout has you covered with the best players left on the board ahead of Rounds 2 and 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report