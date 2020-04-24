Brett Favre: 'No One's Replacing Aaron Rodgers' as Packers QB Despite Love Pick

MORRY GASH/Associated Press

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre said Aaron Rodgers, the team's current starter, "gets it" when it comes to why the organization selected fellow QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

TMZ Sports provided comments from Favre about the situation Friday from an interview it conducted with him before the draft:

"Look, no one's going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced. There's no worry for him that he's going to be ousted. He's too good of a player.

"It's funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in. Because now he's at that age that I was when he came in, and so it's getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency.

"Not that we think Aaron is at the end of his road. I think he's got many good years barring injury ahead of him. But, you do have to start grooming the next guy. And, Aaron gets it."

