Schefter: 'Aaron Rodgers Can Not Be Pleased' with Packers Picking Jordan Love

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

One of the most surprising moments in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft saw the Green Bay Packers trade up to select Jordan Love as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Rodgers "can not be pleased" with the Packers' decision to take a quarterback in the first round.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters after the Love selection that he hadn't yet spoken with Rodgers. To acquire Love at No. 26, the team dealt picks No. 30 and No. 136 to the Miami Dolphins.

Leading up to the draft, many analysts expected the Packers—who advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season—to target someone to complement Rodgers, who is 36 and potentially under contract for four more seasons.

B/R's Matt Miller had the Packers landing Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the first round of his final mock draft.

Of note, the Packers hadn't drafted a skill-position player in the first round since Rodgers (No. 24) in 2005. Rodgers famously replaced legendary QB Brett Favre, and Packers fans will now have to hope Love does the same with Rodgers at some point.

Video Play Button

Related

    Chiefs Take Another Step Towards Offensive Dynasty

    What the addition of LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire means for NFL's most lethal offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Take Another Step Towards Offensive Dynasty

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Steals, Reaches, Surprises from Day 1

    Reacting to the most important developments from the NFL draft so far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Steals, Reaches, Surprises from Day 1

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers' GM Hasn't 'Connected With' Rodgers After Draft

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers' GM Hasn't 'Connected With' Rodgers After Draft

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    @nfldraftscout has you covered with the best players left on the board ahead of Rounds 2 and 3

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft's Top Remaining Players 👀

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report