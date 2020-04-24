Schefter: 'Aaron Rodgers Can Not Be Pleased' with Packers Picking Jordan Love

Ben Margot/Associated Press

One of the most surprising moments in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft saw the Green Bay Packers trade up to select Jordan Love as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Rodgers "can not be pleased" with the Packers' decision to take a quarterback in the first round.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters after the Love selection that he hadn't yet spoken with Rodgers. To acquire Love at No. 26, the team dealt picks No. 30 and No. 136 to the Miami Dolphins.

Leading up to the draft, many analysts expected the Packers—who advanced to the NFC Championship Game last season—to target someone to complement Rodgers, who is 36 and potentially under contract for four more seasons.

B/R's Matt Miller had the Packers landing Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun in the first round of his final mock draft.

Of note, the Packers hadn't drafted a skill-position player in the first round since Rodgers (No. 24) in 2005. Rodgers famously replaced legendary QB Brett Favre, and Packers fans will now have to hope Love does the same with Rodgers at some point.