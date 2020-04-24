Roger Goodell: 2020 NFL Draft 1st Round 'Went Well...I'll Sleep a Little Better'

Uncredited/Associated Press

After the first round of the 2020 NFL draft went off without any technical issues, Commissioner Roger Goodell is breathing easier.

Per NFL.com's Judy Battista, Goodell joked that Thursday's opening round "went well, so I'll sleep a little better."



