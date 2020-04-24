Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'High Value' on K'Lavon Chaisson Before CeeDee Lamb Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones couldn't pass up Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night, but he could have selected LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network said Jones had a "high value" on Chaisson, who came off the board to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 20th selection.

