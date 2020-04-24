Isaiah Simmons Rumors: 'Cardinals Thought There Was No Chance' LB Would Fall

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) celebrates a stop against South Carolina during an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, S.C. Simmons was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One team riding high after the first round of the 2020 NFL draft are the Arizona Cardinals, who landed Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick.

Per The Athletic's Scott Bordow, the Cardinals entered Thursday "thinking there was no chance" Simmons would be available when they made their selection.

Arizona's feeling was nearly proved right, as ESPN's David Newton reported the Carolina Panthers had Simmons ranked as the best pure athlete in the class but "felt he was a better fit for a veteran team because of his ability to play so many positions."

The Panthers wound up selecting Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown at No. 7.

                           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

