Packers GM: GB to Keep Aaron Rodgers 'For Awhile' Despite Drafting Jordan Love

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2020

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst walks across the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a stunning move Thursday by drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.  

The Pack already have a signal-caller in Aaron Rodgers, who turns 37 years old in December but is coming off a 26-touchdown season that saw him lead his team to a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance.

The question now is what the Pack's plans are at the quarterback position, and general manager Brian Gutekunst offered some insight there, per Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV.

"We have the best quarterback in the National Football League, and we plan to have him for awhile," Gutekunst said.

It's possible that the Pack envision a transition of power similar to the one that occurred between superstar Brett Favre and a young Aaron Rodgers in the mid-2000s.

The Pack took Rodgers 24th overall in 2005 despite having Favre, who had thrown 30 touchdowns the year before while completing 64.1 percent of his passes for a 10-6 team, still running the show.

Favre played for three more years while Rodgers backed him up. When he retired, the Packers were able to give Rodgers the starting job.

Video Play Button

Of course, chaos ensued when Favre then unretired that summer and couldn't land back in Green Bay, leading to a trade with the New York Jets. But it was Rodgers' show at that point, and the Pack quarterback has been phenomenal ever since.

The question now is whether using the pick on Love was a prudent allocation of resources considering the Pack are in the upper echelon of the NFC, ready to compete for a Super Bowl berth now. The team is also in need of playmakers outside of running back Aaron Jones and wideout Davante Adams.

There was an embarrassment of wideout riches waiting for the Packers, including USC's Michael Pittman Jr., Clemson's Tee Higgins and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. Any one of them could have helped Green Bay's passing game improve.

However, the Packers took an eye toward their long-term future with their pick, even trading up to position themselves for the Love acquisition. They sent the Nos. 30 and 136 selections to the Miami Dolphins to move up four spots and acquire the Utah State quarterback.

Looking ahead, the Pack will make selections at No. 62 and No. 94 overall on Friday, barring further trades. 

Related

    Cam, Jameis Top Landing Spots After NFL Draft Round 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam, Jameis Top Landing Spots After NFL Draft Round 1

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Dolphins and Cowboys make all the right moves

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks Tried to Trade Down with Packers Before Brooks Pick

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Seahawks Tried to Trade Down with Packers Before Brooks Pick

    Mookie Alexander
    via Field Gulls