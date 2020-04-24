2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3April 24, 2020
With the first round of the 2020 NFL draft completed, fans might think the excitement is over. This is not the case, of course, as six more rounds remain.
Yes, 32 of the top draft prospects are off the board, but another 74 will be selected on Day 2 alone. Several of them could have easily gone in Round 1, and in fact, many were ranked in the top 32 of Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's final big board.
Here you will find an in-depth look at some of the top remaining prospects after Round 1. You will also find a full two-round mock for Day 2.
First, though, a look at how the draft's opening night unfolded.
2020 NFL Mock Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
Round 2
33. Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington); Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
36. New York Giants: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
37. New England Patriots (from Chargers): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
38. Carolina Panthers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
39. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
41. Cleveland Browns: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan
43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas); Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
44. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
46. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
47. Atlanta Falcons: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
48. New York Jets: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
50. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
51. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
52. Los Angeles Rams: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
54. Buffalo Bills: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee
55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans): Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame
57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston): J.K. Dobbin, RB, Ohio State
58. Minnesota Vikings: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
59. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
60. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
61. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
62. Green Bay Packers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City): Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals: Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse
66. Washington Redskins: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
67. Detroit Lions: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
68. New York Jets (from Giants): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
69. Carolina Panthers: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
70. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette
71. New England Patriots (from Chargers): Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
72. Arizona Cardinals: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
74. Cleveland Browns: Josh Simpson, OG, Clemson
75. Indianapolis Colts: Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
77. Denver Broncos: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
78. Atlanta Falcons: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
79: New York Jets: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
80. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida
82. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh): Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's
84. Los Angeles Rams: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
85. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia): Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
86. Buffalo Bills: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
87. New England Patriots: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
88. New Orleans Saints: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
89. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir–Rhyne
90. Houston Texans: Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State
91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle via Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
92. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame
93. Tennessee Titans: Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
94. Green Bay Packers: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
96. Kansas City Chiefs: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
97.* Cleveland Browns (from Houston): Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
98.* New England Patriots: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
99.* New York Giants: Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa
100.* New England Patriots: Tyre Phillips, IOL, Mississippi State
101.* Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
102.* Pittsburgh Steelers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
103.* Philadelphia Eagles: Alex Highsmith, Edge, Charlotte
104.* Los Angeles Rams: Bryce Huff, Edge, Memphis
105.* Minnesota Vikings: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
106.* Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Biadasz, OG, Wisconsin
*Compensatory selection.
Notable Remaining Prospects
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The highest-ranked prospect remaining on Miller's big board, Georgia's D'Andre Swift, is also his top running back.
The Kansas City Chiefs made LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire the first back off the board, but Swift has the potential to be a workhorse back at the next level.
"Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Coming off a 1,218-yard rushing season, Swift has shown he can be both a grinder and a breakaway threat—he averaged 6.21 yards per carry in 2019. Like former teammate Nick Chubb, he could go from being an early Day 2 pick to a contender for the league rushing title in short order.
Josh Jones, OT, Houston
There was a run on offensive tackles in the first round, with six going in all. While that would normally leave tackle-needy teams hurting for options on Day 2, this year's class is extremely deep at the position.
Houston's Josh Jones is a developmental prospect, but he would likely be a first-round selection in a different draft. The 6'5", 319-pound prospect was the No. 34 prospect on Miller's big board and his fifth tackle.
Will Jones be ready to start by Week 1? Probably not, which is why he wasn't taken in the first round. However, given time to develop, he could be a team's future starter at left tackle.
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
There was also a run on wide receivers in Round 1, with six going on opening night. That will likely continue on Day 2, but at some point, a team will target a pass-catching tight end.
Notre Dame's Cole Kmet is the top tight end on Miller's board and his 49th-ranked prospect. This year's tight end class isn't nearly as impressive as its receiver counterpart, but Kmet has the potential to be special at the next level.
The 6'6", 262-pound pass-catcher ran a 4.7-second 40-yard-dash at the scouting combine. His physical upside is higher than his 2019 numbers—515 receiving yards and six touchdowns—might suggest. He should be more productive as a pro than he was in college.
Grades for Every 1st-Round Pick
