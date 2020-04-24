2020 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

John Amis/Associated Press

With the first round of the 2020 NFL draft completed, fans might think the excitement is over. This is not the case, of course, as six more rounds remain.

Yes, 32 of the top draft prospects are off the board, but another 74 will be selected on Day 2 alone. Several of them could have easily gone in Round 1, and in fact, many were ranked in the top 32 of Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's final big board.

Here you will find an in-depth look at some of the top remaining prospects after Round 1. You will also find a full two-round mock for Day 2.

First, though, a look at how the draft's opening night unfolded.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, Rounds 2 and 3

Round 2



33. Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington); Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

36. New York Giants: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

37. New England Patriots (from Chargers): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

38. Carolina Panthers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

39. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

41. Cleveland Browns: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas); Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

44. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

46. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

47. Atlanta Falcons: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

48. New York Jets: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

50. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

51. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

52. Los Angeles Rams: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

54. Buffalo Bills: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans): Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston): J.K. Dobbin, RB, Ohio State

58. Minnesota Vikings: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

59. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

60. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

61. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

62. Green Bay Packers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City): Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse

66. Washington Redskins: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

67. Detroit Lions: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

68. New York Jets (from Giants): Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

69. Carolina Panthers: Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

70. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette

71. New England Patriots (from Chargers): Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

72. Arizona Cardinals: Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

74. Cleveland Browns: Josh Simpson, OG, Clemson

75. Indianapolis Colts: Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

77. Denver Broncos: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

78. Atlanta Falcons: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

79: New York Jets: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

80. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Jabari Zuniga, Edge, Florida

82. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh): Ben Bartch, OT, St. John's

84. Los Angeles Rams: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

85. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia): Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

86. Buffalo Bills: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

87. New England Patriots: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

88. New Orleans Saints: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

89. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir–Rhyne

90. Houston Texans: Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State

91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle via Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

92. Baltimore Ravens: Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame

93. Tennessee Titans: Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

94. Green Bay Packers: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco): Ashtyn Davis, S, California

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

97.* Cleveland Browns (from Houston): Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

98.* New England Patriots: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

99.* New York Giants: Trevis Gipson, Edge, Tulsa

100.* New England Patriots: Tyre Phillips, IOL, Mississippi State

101.* Seattle Seahawks: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

102.* Pittsburgh Steelers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

103.* Philadelphia Eagles: Alex Highsmith, Edge, Charlotte

104.* Los Angeles Rams: Bryce Huff, Edge, Memphis

105.* Minnesota Vikings: Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

106.* Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Biadasz, OG, Wisconsin

*Compensatory selection.

Notable Remaining Prospects

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



The highest-ranked prospect remaining on Miller's big board, Georgia's D'Andre Swift, is also his top running back.

The Kansas City Chiefs made LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire the first back off the board, but Swift has the potential to be a workhorse back at the next level.

"Swift possesses the play traits and running style of a skillful NFL veteran and is the latest in an avalanche of talented Georgia backs," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

Coming off a 1,218-yard rushing season, Swift has shown he can be both a grinder and a breakaway threat—he averaged 6.21 yards per carry in 2019. Like former teammate Nick Chubb, he could go from being an early Day 2 pick to a contender for the league rushing title in short order.

Josh Jones, OT, Houston

There was a run on offensive tackles in the first round, with six going in all. While that would normally leave tackle-needy teams hurting for options on Day 2, this year's class is extremely deep at the position.

Houston's Josh Jones is a developmental prospect, but he would likely be a first-round selection in a different draft. The 6'5", 319-pound prospect was the No. 34 prospect on Miller's big board and his fifth tackle.

Will Jones be ready to start by Week 1? Probably not, which is why he wasn't taken in the first round. However, given time to develop, he could be a team's future starter at left tackle.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

There was also a run on wide receivers in Round 1, with six going on opening night. That will likely continue on Day 2, but at some point, a team will target a pass-catching tight end.

Notre Dame's Cole Kmet is the top tight end on Miller's board and his 49th-ranked prospect. This year's tight end class isn't nearly as impressive as its receiver counterpart, but Kmet has the potential to be special at the next level.

The 6'6", 262-pound pass-catcher ran a 4.7-second 40-yard-dash at the scouting combine. His physical upside is higher than his 2019 numbers—515 receiving yards and six touchdowns—might suggest. He should be more productive as a pro than he was in college.