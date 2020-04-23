Isaiah Wilson Drafted by Titans: Tennessee's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans appear to have found their replacement for Jack Conklin after selecting Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Here's where Wilson will fit in Tennessee's offense:

QB - Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

RB - Derrick Henry, David Fluellen

WR 1 - A.J. Brown

WR 2 - Corey Davis

WR 3 - Adam Humphries, Trevion Thompson

TE - Jonnu Smith, Anthony Firkser

LT - Taylor Lewan, David Quessenberry

LG - Rodger Saffold III, Daniel Munyer

C - Ben Jones, Jamil Douglas

RG - Nate Davis

RT - Isaiah Wilson*, Dennis Kelly, Ty Sambrailo

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Wilson as the seventh-best offensive tackle in the 2020 draft class and gave him an 85 overall grade out of 100.

He was the second Bulldogs tackle off the board after the New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas fourth overall.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Wilson to former Minnesota Vikings tackle Phil Loadholt, who made 89 appearances over six seasons before suffering a torn Achilles in August 2015 and retiring one year later:

"Big, broad right tackle prospect with outstanding physical traits and above-average potential. Wilson's play was a bit uneven depending on his matchup, but his level of play showed improvement in-season. He's a little inconsistent hitting his landmarks as a zone blocker but should fit nicely into a man-based blocking scheme. A potential lack of range in pass protection could lead to over-sets and subsequent troubles with inside counters. Wilson has elite size and length."

Conklin's departure wasn't a foregone conclusion, but few were surprised when he inked a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

The Titans signed Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million extension and placed the franchise tag on Derrick Henry. That left Tennessee in a tight spot to re-sign Conklin to what would be a market-level contract.

Wilson will have big shoes to fill as he slots in at right tackle since Conklin helped the team finish fourth in adjusted line yards, per Football Outsiders.