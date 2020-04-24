NFL Draft 2020 Results: Full List of Selections and Grades from Round 1

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders filled a few needs with multiple first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Miami selected its quarterback of the future in Tua Tagovailoa without giving up any draft capital, and it ended Thursday with an additional pick to move its total haul to 15.

After adding protection for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins upgraded their secondary following a trade with the Green Bay Packers. But selecting a cornerback at No. 30 may have been viewed as a reach for Miami, which needs more offensive talent.

The Raiders also took a risk in the secondary by adding Ohio State's Damon Arnette at No. 19 over a handful of higher-rated defensive backs.

Even though it surprised many with its second selection, Las Vegas still filled needs at defensive back and wide receiver Thursday.

2020 NFL Draft Selections

NFL Draft Grades

Atlanta: C+

Arizona: A-

Baltimore: B

Buffalo: N/A

Carolina: B

Chicago: N/A

Cincinnati: A

Cleveland: B

Dallas: B+

Denver: A

Detroit: A-

Green Bay: C

Houston: N/A

Jacksonville: B+

Kansas City: A-

Indianapolis: N/A

Las Vegas: B-

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Miami: B+

Minnesota: B

New England: N/A

New Orleans: B

New York Giants: B+

New York Jets: B

Philadelphia: C+

Pittsburgh: N/A

San Francisco: B

Seattle: B

Tampa Bay: B+

Tennessee: B-

Washington: A

After weeks of speculation surrounding their draft strategy, the Dolphins held firm at No. 5 and took Tagovailoa.

The left-handed signal-caller was linked with the AFC East side before the 2019 season even kicked off because they were expected to sit on top of the draft order.

The emergence of Joe Burrow combined with the lack of quarterback needs for Washington, Detroit and the New York Giants set up an ideal situation for the Dolphins.

Miami general manager Chris Grier confirmed he tried to trade up for Burrow and believed Tagovailoa was "the right guy for us" compared to Justin Herbert, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe.

The Alabama product should compete with Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job as Miami looks to improve on its 5-11 mark from Brian Flores' first season in charge.

The selection of USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson will help solidify the protection for whoever starts under center in 2020.

One of Miami's many weaknesses in 2019 was its pass protection, as it allowed 58 sacks.

By trading down four spots to No. 30, the team now has more draft capital to work with over the next two days, which could lead to some trades depending on how it values the available players.

Miami has a pair of second-round selections and picks once in the third round. It could use a combination of three picks in the fifth and seventh rounds, as well as two fourth-round selections, to jump up at any juncture.

With the pick they acquired from the Packers, the Dolphins added more depth to their secondary through the selection of Noah Igbinoghene.

The pick did not fill a glaring need since Byron Jones was signed in free agency to partner Xavien Howard, but with a run on corners occurring, it made some sense to scoop up the Auburn product.

The Dolphins still have to add a running back or two, but they are in a good position to do so on Day 2 with Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor left on the board.

Miami had one running back record over 200 rushing yards in 2019, and if it bolsters that spot with one or two players, it could come out of the draft with one of the top grades.

Las Vegas: B-

For the second straight year, the Raiders made an unexpected first-round selection.

In 2019, they chose Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall. He ended up with eight tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

At No. 19 this year, Las Vegas chose Arnette, who was listed as the No. 13 cornerback by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

General manager Mike Mayock told reporters he did not believe taking the Ohio State product at that point was a reach, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.

The demand to take a corner at No. 19 may have been triggered by the Atlanta Falcons picking Clemson's A.J. Terrell at No. 16.

In total, six corners were chosen Thursday, so the Raiders could justify that their top choice would have been off the board if they traded down.

After they failed to sign Eli Apple in free agency, they needed to draft a cornerback at some point, and without a second-round pick, it made sense from their perspective to fill that need.

There was also skepticism surrounding the selection of Alabama's Henry Ruggs III at No. 12 because he was taken above college teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

While he may not have been the top receiver on other draft boards, the Raiders added speed to complement Tyrell Williams and Darren Waller.

Las Vegas needed to add a wideout with pace to try to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, and it may be worth grabbing an extra weapon in the other rounds since the wide receiver class is so deep.

