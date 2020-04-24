NFL Draft 2020: Best Team-Player Fits from Round 1

NFL Draft 2020: Best Team-Player Fits from Round 1April 24, 2020
In the first round, NFL teams look for blue-chip prospects who can provide an immediate impact. Of course, the board doesn't work out in every club's favor.
And yet, despite the unpredictable nature of the selection process, some general managers still strike gold.
We didn't see any trades until midway through the round, but the first team to move up nailed the pick. Beyond that, several clubs filled a roster void with the best possible player available on Day 1.
Let's take a look at the best draft fits from Thursday. The selections are based on a club's need, a player's strengths and his ability to perform at a high level right away, starting with a strong rookie campaign.
We've omitted the top offensive player (Joe Burrow) and defensive player (Chase Young) because they're elite talents who would have fit with most teams that happened to have a pick in the top two slots.
Which prospects are bound to succeed in their new destinations?
Draft Recap
CB Jeff Okudah to Detroit Lions at No. 3
The draft suspense started at No. 3 with the Detroit Lions.
According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Lions were "torn" between three prospects: Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown and Isaiah Simmons. Team brass decided to fill a need at cornerback after trading Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Okudah should start opposite Desmond Truant on the boundary in the secondary. Together, they'll strengthen a pass defense that gave up the most yards in the NFL during the 2019 season.
At 6'1", 205 pounds, Okudah has the quickness to match wide receivers in stride and the length to make up ground if he's a step behind. At the collegiate level, the Ohio State product recorded 18 total pass breakups over three years, and all three of his interceptions came last season.
Okudah's overall numbers don't look impressive on paper. Yet, the film shows a complete cornerback who plays with a polished technique, from his route recognition down to his footwork.
The Lions traded an All-Pro cornerback in Slay but may have added one destined for the same accolade in the near future.
CB CJ Henderson to Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed help at cornerback. The front office traded Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye to the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively, within a span of six months.
The Jaguars also traded defensive end Calais Campbell. Edge-rusher Yannick Ngakoue could be on the way out following his Twitter spat with the team's senior vice president of football administration and technology, Tony Khan. The 25-year-old has expressed his frustrations with the club since March.
In summary, the Jaguars had a big hole at cornerback and may lose a disgruntled pass-rusher. The defense needs Henderson's coverage ability on the back end. He has a smooth backpedal that allows him to stay in front of receivers, and he breaks quickly on the ball.
At Florida, Henderson showed his ball-tracking skills, recording six interceptions and 20 pass breakups in three seasons.
Without a doubt, Henderson will start during his rookie campaign. He'll likely cover the opposing team's lead wideout. Based on his coverage ability at the collegiate level, the former Gator should make an immediate impact within the pass defense.
OT Mekhi Becton to New York Jets at No. 11
In 2019, the New York Jets offensive line ranked 30th in pass protection and 31st in run blocking, per Football Outsiders. Many draft prognosticators predicted Gang Green would attempt to upgrade in the trenches. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, for example, forecasted exactly what would come to pass with the draft's No. 11 pick.
The Jets signed offensive tackle George Fant to a three-year deal, $27.3 million deal, and Chuma Edoga, a 2019 third-rounder, could remain in the mix for a decent workload. With that said, Mekhi Becton has the most upside among the team's tackles.
At Louisville, Becton lined up on both sides of the line, so the Jets will have flexibility. He has massive hands (10¾ inches) and long arms (35⅝ inches), which allows him to give a powerful push at the line of scrimmage.
Tipping the scales at 6'7", 364 pounds with rare foot speed, Becton is a physical challenge for bull-rushing edge-defenders and speed-rushers alike. He has a wide base that will engulf blitzers and the power to clear out on outside runs.
Behind Becton, quarterback Sam Darnold may have a lot more time to throw downfield from a clean pocket.
The league did flag Becton's drug test from the NFL Scouting Combine, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Louisville product will enter Stage 1 of the league's intervention program for 60 days but has a chance to move forward with a clean slate without any violations during that two-month period.
OT Tristan Wirfs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 13
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers flipped spots with the San Francisco 49ers to pick up Tristan Wirfs.
This acquisition bolsters quarterback Tom Brady's pass protection. Right tackle Demar Dotson's contract expired after the 2019 season, and Wirfs will likely bookend the offensive line to replace the 34-year-old, who's still a free agent.
Even though Wirfs was the last of the "top four" tackles to come off the board, he landed in an ideal spot to start right away and play for an offense that could light up the scoreboard in 2020.
Under center, Brady has mastered the art of the quick release, which takes some pressure off offensive linemen in pass-blocking sets. The six-time Super Bowl champion will throw to wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. If the Iowa product takes care of his assignments, the Buccaneers' passing attack should run smoothly.
At 6'5", 320 pounds and with a wrestling background, Wirfs can bring a physical presence in the trenches. He makes great use of his hands and raw strength to move bodies at the line of scrimmage. Running back Ronald Jones II should see bigger running lanes on the right side.
WR Jerry Jeudy to the Denver Broncos at No. 15
Quarterback Drew Lock probably smiled when he saw this selection. The Denver Broncos added a route-running technician to their passing attack.
Wideout Jerry Jeudy provides a blend of speed and ankle-breaking combinations to separate from coverage. He can beat press-man technique and finds holes in zone schemes as a complete playmaker.
Over the last two years, Jeudy showed consistency in his production, performing at a high level at a powerhouse SEC program.
During Jeudy's 2018 term at Alabama, he earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award, hauling in 68 catches for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last year, the 6'1", 193-pound wideout registered 77 receptions for 1,163 yards and 10 scores.
Lock is slated to take the huddle with wideout Courtland Sutton on one side and Jeudy on the opposite end—or, in some cases, coming out of the slot. If the 23-year-old signal-caller can take some steps in the right direction, the Broncos' 28th-ranked aerial attack from last season should produce improved numbers in 2020.
According to Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette, the Broncos thought about trading up for Jeudy. The best possible scenario emerged when they didn't have to move into the top 10 to land their target.
ILB Patrick Queen to Baltimore Ravens at No. 28
At the end of the round, the Baltimore Ravens selected a modern-day linebacker who can patrol the middle of the field and step up to make stops against the run.
Two years ago, the Ravens lost linebacker C.J. Mosley during free agency. Last season, Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort and Patrick Onwuasor filled the void on the second level of the defense. Queen now joins the crew with the ability to become a long-term playmaking asset to the position group.
The Ravens leaned on projection more than production with this pick. Queen didn't take over a full-time starting role at LSU until 2019. Nevertheless, he flashed the traits of a linebacker with the total package, logging 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.
At 6'0", 229 pounds, Queen isn't a thumper, but he's exceptional in space, which is what defenses need to combat spread offenses. The LSU product is a three-down defender who's going to see the field right away.
Keep in mind, the Ravens blitzed more than any other team last season (54.9 percent). If that continues, we could see Queen pressure the pocket with his anticipation and speed from the linebacker spot.
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32
With the final selection on Day 1, the Kansas City Chiefs added more firepower to an explosive offense that ranked fifth in scoring in 2019.
Despite the fireworks through the air, thanks in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs struggled to move the ball on the ground, listing 23rd in rushing yards. None of their ball-carriers reached 500 yards.
At LSU, Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a breakout junior term, registering 1,867 yards from scrimmage (1,414 rushing and 453 receiving). He can share the workload with primary ball-carrier Damien Williams to bolster the ground attack and become a viable pass-catching option out of the backfield.
Last year, Edwards-Helaire blossomed into one of the better receiving running backs across the nation. He runs sharp routes and racks up yards after the catch with his elusiveness in the open field.
If Mahomes faces a team with stifling deep coverage, he can now dump off to Edwards-Helaire and watch him extend short completions into big gains.