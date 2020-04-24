NFL Draft 2020: Best Team-Player Fits from Round 1

0 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In the first round, NFL teams look for blue-chip prospects who can provide an immediate impact. Of course, the board doesn't work out in every club's favor.

And yet, despite the unpredictable nature of the selection process, some general managers still strike gold.

We didn't see any trades until midway through the round, but the first team to move up nailed the pick. Beyond that, several clubs filled a roster void with the best possible player available on Day 1.

Let's take a look at the best draft fits from Thursday. The selections are based on a club's need, a player's strengths and his ability to perform at a high level right away, starting with a strong rookie campaign.

We've omitted the top offensive player (Joe Burrow) and defensive player (Chase Young) because they're elite talents who would have fit with most teams that happened to have a pick in the top two slots.

Which prospects are bound to succeed in their new destinations?

