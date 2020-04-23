Tua to Dolphins Makes Nick Saban 1st Coach with 1st-Round Pick at Every Position

Uncredited/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is a college football legend.

But when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 5 overall pick on Thursday in the 2020 NFL draft, Saban's legacy was further cemented in a unique way:

"Tua Tagovailoa is the most popular player we have had with the fans and our players," Saban said before the draft on ESPN (h/t Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post). "I hope teams don't make the same mistake we made when I was in Miami and we passed on Drew Brees."

Turns out the Dolphins learned their lesson, taking Tagovailoa despite his medical concerns.

When he was healthy, Tua was incredibly productive, throwing for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions in three seasons, completing 69.3 percent of his passes. He gives the Dolphins their quarterback of the future, though the team doesn't need to rush him because veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is also on the roster.

As for Saban, he'll see a number of his players come off the board in the first round. As of publication, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy had already been selected. Cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney are also possible first-round selections.

As usual, Alabama churns out NFL talent. It's just another reason Saban is one of the greatest college coaches ever.