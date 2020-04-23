LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul's Clients Chase Young, Jeff Okudah Go 2-3 in Draft

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Aside from the college prospects hearing their names called during the NFL draft on Thursday, no one is having a better first round than LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul.

In his first year as a certified NFL agent, Paul saw two of his clients selected among the top three picks.

With Chase Young going No. 2 overall to Washington and Jeff Okudah landing with the Detroit Lions at No. 3, Paul made a massive statement as he begins his foray into NFL representation.

Young and Okudah join a stable of talent that includes James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Jusuf Nurkic, Ben Simmons and John Wall at Paul's Klutch Sports agency. On the football side, Paul's agency already represents Jarvis Landry, Melvin Gordon III and Alvin Kamara.